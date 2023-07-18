Chrisman retakes the CBRN regimental reigns

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School held a change-of-responsibility ceremony Tuesday in Lincoln Hall Auditorium, where Regimental Chief Warrant Officer 4 Humphrey Hills relinquished responsibility to Regimental Chief Warrant Officer 4 Matthew Chrisman.



Chrisman is the regiment’s fifth regimental chief warrant officer since the position’s inception in 2013, when he was also named the first regimental chief warrant officer — back then, he was a chief warrant officer 2.



Col. W. Bochat, USACBRNS commandant, said warrant officers are technical experts in their field and are, “responsible for the maintenance of equipment, technical training and professional development of enlisted Soldiers and other warrants. They also provide technical guidance to officers and other leaders in their field.”



As Hills heads off to Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, where he will serve on the 20th CBRNE Command’s weapons of mass destruction coordination team, Bochat thanked him for the countless hours he spent teaching, coaching and mentoring Soldiers, NCOs and other warrant officers.



“I know you will take your experiences in general purpose units, CBRN formations, Human Resources Command and make warrior care and transition at the 20th CBRNE Command that much more proficient,” Bochat said.



Hills thanked Fort Leonard Wood’s leaders for supporting his vision and efforts for the warrant officer program.



“Thank you for trusting me. The work that we started was intentionally designed to be enduring and nothing regarding warrant officers is ever a final product,” Hills said.



Bochat also welcomed Chrisman back into the regimental chief warrant officer position.



“He comes to us with experience and fresh eyes to write his own story and the story of warrant officers going forward,” Bochat said.



Chrisman said he is excited to serve in this position again.



“I will be focused on what you need to be successful in the future, while being attentive to closing gaps, which keep you from success right now,” Chrisman said.



Before coming back to the regimental chief warrant officer position, Chrisman was the senior training developer for warrant officer professional military education here.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:39 Story ID: 450148 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chrisman retakes the CBRN regimental reigns, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.