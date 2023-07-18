U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. (Ret.), Tazz Felde, 24th Special Operations Wing Occupational Safety Manager, received an unusual call from his wife Monday afternoon, Jul. 24, about a six to seven-foot nurse shark tangled up in an artificial reef near John Beasley Park in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.



“We were made aware of a nurse shark in distress at a local man-made reef here in Destin,” said Felde. “Another diver reported that he and his buddy had come across the shark, with a large hook in its mouth, and were unsuccessful at freeing the animal.”



In a video posted to Felde’s Youtube channel, you can see the shark sitting on the ocean floor with a large hook in the corner of its mouth. The hook was attached to a steel leader with 100-150 feet of fishing line that had become wrapped around the reef.



“My wife, Courtney, told me if I didn’t go free the shark she was going to do it herself,” said Felde. “I knew the worst that could happen was that it crushed my hand. He would certainly break my hand if he got it in his mouth, but my concern was making sure that it was freed and able to go about its day.”



Felde cleaned up more than a hundred feet of tangled fishing line while diving to protect other marine life at the reef.



While working in his off time as the co-owner of Under Pressure Divers, Felde says he always teaches his students to not be afraid of sharks or marine life, and to always leave the water better than they found

it.



“I don’t want people to be afraid of them because they’re really no harm to us in the grand scheme of things,” said Felde. “Don’t be scared of sharks. A lot of stuff you see on TV during Shark Week can be scary, and a lot of it is real, but for the most part, sharks don’t really bother us much.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 Story ID: 450137 Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US
24 SOW Safety Manager Rescues Large Shark, by Capt. Savannah Stephens