Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction

    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Phoenix Lietch | Senior Airman Jonathan Edwards, 131st Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment...... read more read more

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Phoenix Lietch 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Members with the 131st Civil Engineer Squadron began working hand-in-hand with the 219th Red Horse Squadron to build a storage facility for M1 Abrams tanks at Fort William Henry Harrison, Montana.

    The project consists of six, two week rotations with different squadrons every rotation. The 131st CES took over from the previous unit and will add doors and electrical facilities to the building. The construction will focus on improving technical proficiency through engineering design, planning, estimating, construction execution, and project closeout.

    “This training mission is designed to incorporate as many Air Force specialty codes as we can into a construction project,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Drew Gallucci, 131st CES commander “As a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force we are expected to go anywhere in the world and support the construction, maintenance and repair of an airfield. This type of building is something that we may find out on an airfield, so that gives our Airmen the opportunity to practice it here and on their skills so they’re prepared down range to employ their skills.”

    The tanks were previously stored in an open, outdoor environment leaving the tank exposed to the elements, which results in higher maintenance requirements. The new storage facility will significantly save taxpayer dollars in reduced maintenance needs and time.

    “The Montana National Guard has told us that these tanks have a deficiency when it comes to storage,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Dylan Bender, 219th Red Horse Squadron project engineer “This [project] will help lower maintenance cost by providing the M1 Abrams shelter during the Montana winters, therefore reducing the cost in repairs and maintenance.”

    The 131st CES contribution to the project is scheduled to be completed August 5th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 13:24
    Story ID: 450113
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
    Hometown: GREAT FALLS, MT, US
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction, by A1C Phoenix Lietch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction
    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction
    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction
    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction
    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction
    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction
    131st CES starts M1 Abrams storage facility construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    Montana
    ANG
    Missouri Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    131st Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT