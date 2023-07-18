Lightning Brigade welcomes 'winning' commander

The “perfect commander” to lead in their winning ways took command of the Lightning Brigade during a change of command ceremony, July 21.

Col. David A. Uthlaut, a native of Charleston, South Carolina, took command of one of the two training Brigades at Fort Jackson from Col. Kent G. Solheim during a ceremony held at Hilton Field on post.

Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, who presided over the ceremony said, “Col. Uthlaut is the perfect commander to lead the 165th to continue it’s winning ways and to establish a dynasty.”

The service and dedication required of Soldiers is not lost on Uthlaut and his wife, Haley. Both are graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who have received many decorations and awards during their military careers.

Kelly welcomed the family with advice to remember the Jackson five to help the family prioritize and be deliberate with Fort Jackson’s resources, plans, actions and activities.

“Dave, this is your challenge,” he said. “Always do right by the individual, the Family, the 165th Infantry Brigade and the United States Army.”

To Solheim, Kelly reminded the audience of “the big plays and wins” held by the Lightning Brigade such as the Future Soldier Prep Course and the Drill Sergeant Timothy Kay Soldier Performance Readiness Center.

“Super Bowl caliber wins,” Kelly emphasized. “This team is good. 165th accomplishments during your watch are now history.”

Solheim spoke following Kelly and drew the stark comparison to the amount of Soldiers present for changes of command in operational units as opposed to Fort Jackson.

“It’s not because we’re trying to be nice and keep them off the field,” Solheim said. “It’s because the machine doesn’t stop. Right now, there’s company commanders, first sergeants, drill sergeants, cadre and staff with sleeves rolled up, getting dirty and getting the job done.”

Uthlaut exuded gratitude as he thanked Kelly for his clear guidance.

“I appreciate that, and I look forward to working with you,” he said. “Thanks for your confidence in me to lead this formation.”

“I really can’t think of a better privilege than to be taking over a brigade that’s responsible for turning America’s sons and daughters into the Soldiers with that prime mission of being able to fight and win our nation’s wars,” he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023