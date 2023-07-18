Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Meeting

    Retirees of 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gather in 3rd Battalion's foyer

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Story by Sgt. Isaih Vega 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Past and present Originals gathered and shared memories amongst one another during “The Meeting”- an alumni night held on the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compound, July 20, 2023.

    The 10th SFG(A) Alumni paid tribute to the Special Forces Operators and Enablers who have served within 10th Group, sure to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

    “Tonight is special; we like to bring in former members of the Special Operation Forces community and just take some time to celebrate the accomplishments of the organization,” said Col. Justin D. Hufnagel, 10th SFG(A) commander. “We would like to take some time to reconnect the past with the present and probably most importantly, to celebrate our fallen and honor their memory and contributions.”

    For some of the former Originals, it was their first time seeing the newly added Trojan horse statue in Thorne Plaza.

    “The Trojan horse is a symbol that binds all 10th Group [personnel] together. The Trojan horse is our symbol and it was the original essence. For us, that’s home,” said retired Army Master Sgt. Kevin O’Connor, a former Green Beret.

    The Meeting allowed all 10th Special Forces Group Battalions to share with the attendees the commitment and excellence of the unit’s Soldiers over the past year. The battalions also shared their key efforts overseas.

    “We get updated information from the guys that are still doing it right. It crosses generations and timelines, even though my missions and their missions are different,” said O’Connor. “We do things kind of the same and it’s good to see and hear about that.”

