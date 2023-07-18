Corps of Engineers to inspect Lake Ashtabula Dam

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is modifying its water management operations at Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, North Dakota, to complete a periodic inspection of the dam.



Corps officials are lowering the Lake Ashtabula water elevation to 1,265.5 feet this week, which is 0.5 feet lower than the typical summer conservation elevation of 1,266.0 feet. The releases will be further reduced to 13 cubic feet per second next week during the inspection to ensure adequate access to the site. Following the inspection, releases from the dam will be stepped back up to around 500 cfs by end of next week.



Please be aware that there will be a few days with significantly lower flow followed by a return to current flows.



Current and historical lake levels and releases can be accessed www.mvp-wc.usace.army.mil or https://water.usace.army.mil. All Corps reservoirs are operated in accordance with detailed water control manuals to ensure the system performs as designed.



