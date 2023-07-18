NMFSC Commander visits NAMRU San Antonio

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 25, 2023) – Cmdr. Drew Havard,...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 25, 2023) – Cmdr. Drew Havard, deputy director, Craniofacial Health and Restorative Medicine (CHRM), Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, briefs research on Electrospun Alveolar Ridge Grafts to Capt. William Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC). In April 2023, Brafford was appointed as the 40th Chief of the Navy Dental Corps and assumed duties as NMFSC commander on May 25, 2023. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 25, 2023) – Capt. William Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), joined by Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum, visited and toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.



In April 2023, Brafford was appointed as the 40th Chief of the Navy Dental Corps and assumed duties as NMFSC commander on May 25, 2023.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.