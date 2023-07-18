Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFSC Commander visits NAMRU San Antonio

    07.25.2023

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 25, 2023) – Capt. William Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), joined by Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum, visited and toured facilities of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute and Tri-Service Research Laboratory.

    In April 2023, Brafford was appointed as the 40th Chief of the Navy Dental Corps and assumed duties as NMFSC commander on May 25, 2023.

    NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense (DoD) personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.

