    Region West Holds Top 4 Conference in the Mile High City

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wheeler 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain

    DENVER, Colorado - (July 20, 2023) Immediately after assuming command as the Region West Commodore, Capt. Robert L. Moran held a conference in the Mile High City hosted by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Rocky Mountain. During the three-day conference, the top four of each command consisting of Commanding Officers, Executive Officers, Command Master Chiefs, and Chief Recruiters from various NTAG’s in Region West met at Buckley Space Force Base.

    During the conference, Capt. Moran opened with his mission, vision, and guiding principles. “I wanted to get everyone together to go over my expectations and vision,” said Moran. During the conference, there were opportunities for break-out sessions allowing command leaders to discuss various topics and solutions to implement within their NTAG. Additionally, training was provided on a new program rolling out called “Sales Force Maps” for the field to utilize.

    “I enjoyed the training to get ideas to implement in the field, and it was great to meet people face-to-face,” said Cmdr. Clinton Ceralde, Commanding Officer of NTAG Golden Gate.

    On the last day of the conference, Capt. Moran concluded with training and discussion of the Navy’s “Get Real, Get Better” program, which is a proven mindset that every Navy leader must embrace to unlock the full potential of our Sailors. The program starts with our Navy’s Core Values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.

    Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations worldwide. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

