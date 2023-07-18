USTRANCOM, NORAD-USNORTHCOM discuss enhanced cooperation and advocacy

Photo By Joshua Armstrong | Lieutenant Gen. A.C. Roper, Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command, and Lt. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Joshua Armstrong | Lieutenant Gen. A.C. Roper, Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command, and Lt. Gen. Blaise Frawley, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Deputy Commander, welcomed Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, Deputy Commander, U.S. Transportation Command, to the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 27, 2023. The leaders and members from across the commands participated in discussions on homeland defense and integrated strategic plans; sustainment, mobility, and shared data in the USNORTHCOM area of operations, as well as patient movement and integrated medical operations plans. (Department of Defense photo by Joshua Armstrong) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — Greater shared understanding of requirements and areas for mutual advocacy highlighted key outcomes of staff talks between U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) June 27-28, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



Led by the deputy commanders from all three organizations, the staff talks involved in-depth discussions on enhanced integration of homeland defense and global power projection requirements, advocacy for key infrastructure resourcing, and patient movement responsibilities within the continental United States.



“The commands gain a better understanding of operational requirements from these talks, especially for homeland defense and how USTRANSCOM can more effectively support NORAD-USNORTHCOM,” said Army Col. Jason Schultz, USTRANSOM plans division chief and lead planner for the staff talks. “We now have a way ahead for better integrating our planning over the next 12-18 months.”



With more than 85% of service members and their associated equipment residing stateside, the joint force’s ability to mobilize and deploy forces quickly hinges on American highways, rails, seaports and airports. USTRANSCOM staff directors and their NORAD-USNORTHCOM counterparts engaged in detailed discussions that yielded a shared understanding of key power projection nodes and identified several opportunities for mutual advocacy for infrastructure enhancements within current and future budget cycles.



Despite the complexities associated with planning between combatant commands, Army Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, USTRANSCOM deputy commander, was pleased with the outcomes of the two-day talks.



“We approached this not looking to reach nirvana on every topic but to increase our shared understanding of each other’s perspectives and requirements going forward,” Sullivan said. “I believe we moved the needle on many issues.”