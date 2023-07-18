USS Normandy Arrives in Rijeka, Croatia

The USS Normandy (CG 60), a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, arrived in Rijeka, Croatia for a regularly scheduled port visit and mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR), July 25, 2023.



The port visit to Rijeka provides an opportunity to strengthen the United States and Croatia’s relationship, and offers a chance to further demonstrate the United States’ commitment to its European regional allies and partners, while also allowing Normandy to begin her scheduled mid-deployment maintenance availability.



“It is an honor to choose Croatia as Normandy’s mid-deployment maintenance availability port,” said Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy. "Porting in Rijeka enables us to make the necessary repairs during deployment periods and to continue to demonstrate the interoperability we have with our Croatian partners. Moreover, the officers and crew are extremely excited to explore Rijeka and its wonderful culture."



While in Rijeka, Normandy’s Sailors will have the opportunity to tour the city and surrounding areas and to experience the rich history and culture of Croatia. They will also be able to participate in a community relations project while in-country, organized by the ship’s Religious Ministry Team, comprised of Lt. Brandy Brown and Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Carrie Caton.



The last U.S. Navy vessel to visit Croatia was the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Ford hosted a reception for distinguished visitors while anchored off the coast of Split, Croatia, June 27, 2023.



CSG-12, Gerald R. Ford CSG, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



Normandy is a part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG). The GRFCSG is comprised of Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60).



The ships of DESRON-2 within the GRFCSG are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).



The squadrons of CVW-8 embarked aboard Gerald R. Ford are the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, the “Spartans” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, the “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW 124), the “Ragin’ Bulls” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, the “Blacklions” of (VFA-213), the “Golden Warriors” of (VFA-87), the “Tomcatters” of (VFA-31), the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

