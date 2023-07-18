Hayde takes command of Hurlburt's C2 wing

Courtesy Photo | Official photo of U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, June 13, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo)... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Official photo of U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, June 13, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

Col. Ryan Hayde became the commander of the 505th Command and Control Wing during a change of command ceremony in the Commando Hangar at Hurlburt Field, Florida, on July 20, becoming the newest leader responsible for the U.S. Air Force's only wing dedicated to operational-level command and control.



The purpose of the change of command ceremony in the military is for subordinates to witness the transition of command of the unit from one commander to another.



Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, presided over the ceremony in which Hayde took command from Col. Frederick Coleman III.



After the Gloryland Quartet finished singing the National Anthem, four A-10C Thunderbolts flew over the Commando Hangar, which contained a static display of an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft, and two A-10Cs. Following the ceremony, Hurlburt and Eglin military leaders, Northwest Florida civic leaders, and Team Hurlburt Airmen toured the AWACS aircraft and walked among the A-10s. The 23rd Wing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, provided the A-10s for the static display and flyover, while the 552d Air Control Wing at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, provided the AWACS for the static display.



Cunningham thanked Coleman for his boldness and passion for the C2 mission, then discussed what an incredibly talented and qualified leader Hayde is to take over leadership of the wing.



In his last speech as commander, Coleman discussed what the wing accomplished during his command, "What we've done together over the past two years has been spectacular. In the 505th Test and Training Group, the 505th Training Squadron completely overhauled their curriculum and exercise scenario so that thousands of students who come through our hallways are trained and ready to fight a modern adversary that looks, feels, and smells like China."



The 605th Test Squadron developed tactics, techniques and procedures to automate the kill chain, and is pivoting its massive test portfolio to test C2 systems like the E-7 and Tactical Operations Center-Light. The 705th Training Squadron shut down the 13O training program, merged our Air Operations Center & Air Force Forces Senior Staff Courses, and established a lead wing training program. The 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron at Hill AFB built a classified network to test and evaluate the most modern homeland security radars. The 505th Combat Training Squadron supported nearly 100 exercises as a higher headquarters replication cell and are redefining the Blue Flag exercise program.



"Similarly, the 705th Combat Training Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base is redefining the Virtual Flag training exercise, providing the best battle management training in the Department of Defense," said Coleman. “And the 805th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis turned the Advanced Battle Management System Battle Lab from an idea into the Air Force's best ABMS experimentation venue."



Coleman remarked, "All of this [training] is supported by the absolute rock stars in our 505th Communications Squadron, who not only maintains three TBMCS [Theater Battle Management Core Systems] suites that they reconfigure 30-40 times a year for different exercises, but they're also working with ACC [Air Combat Command] A6 and industry partners to figure out how we transition our systems to a more cloud-like environment so we can exemplify distributed control to our students and access new and emerging software."



Finally, Detachment 1 at Leavenworth supports multiple U.S. Army Warfighter exercises annually, supporting thousands of Soldiers in each exercise and replicating the air component for Army Division and Corp commanders.



In his final remarks before relinquishing command, "This wing is home to the most seasoned, knowledgeable, and experienced command and control professionals in the Air Force, whether they wear a uniform or a polo shirt. This [wing] is the heart of C2, and C2 is the heart of the fight."



Coleman, who is set to retire after more than 24 years of service, received the Legion of Merit Medal for his outstanding leadership of the people under his command and for shaping and guiding vital C2 efforts across the Department of the Air Force and DOD.



The passing of the wing guidon culminates achievements for the 505th CCW under Coleman's command and reflects confidence under the assumed command of Hayde.



Addressing the 505th CCW for the first time as commander, Hayde said, "It's an honor to be your commander; I am humbled. I am also filled with excitement about the future; command and control is the backbone of our military."



"The jets behind us are more than a good photo op; to me, they symbolize the very real life and death nature of what the military does, and they remind me of where I came from and to stay humble. I never was able to do any mission in that aircraft [A-10] without the C2 enterprise as the backbone," said Hayde. "We say from JFACC [Joint Forces Air Component Commander] to JTAC [Joint Terminal Attack Controller], and in my career as an A-10 pilot, I have seen the absolute importance of C2, and I am humbled to be here today."



Hayde concluded by addressing the women and men of the 505th CCW, "Every day I learn more and more about the amazing ways you're leading command and control not just the Air Force, but the joint force. In the coming weeks and months, I'll make it to each of you to learn the intricacies of how you do the voodoo you do. In the meantime, I'll say this. Trust is earned, not given, teamwork is the gold standard, and I will lead from the front."



Prior to becoming the 505th CCW commander, Hayde served as the vice commander, 23rd Wing, Moody AFB, Georgia. He also served as the director of operations, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



Hayde earned his commission in 2001 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He has served as an instructor pilot in the A-10 Thunderbolt II at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School; Hayde has more than 2,000 flight hours, including 500 combat hours in the A/OA-10, A-10A, and A-10C.



The 505th CCW's mission is to prepare and enable the joint force to execute war-winning C2 of airpower.