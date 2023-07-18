USAG Wiesbaden Fire Department participates in community events with HN volunteer fire departments

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Fire Department participated in two community events...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Fire Department participated in two community events with volunteer fire departments in Wiesbaden’s districts of Auringen on June 24 and Nordenstadt on July 15. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Fire Department participated in two community events with volunteer fire departments in Wiesbaden’s districts of Auringen on June 24 and Nordenstadt on July 15.



Both host nation volunteer fire departments conducted open-door events with displays of static equipment, fire trucks and activities for families and attendees of all ages.



USAG Wiesbaden supported the events with a static display of an aircraft rescue and firefighting truck. These trucks are typically only used on airports and airfields; thus, the garrison’s aircraft rescue and firefighting truck became a magnet for spectators. Almost every visitor took advantage of the opportunity to get a closer look at the Army airfield’s special equipment.



USAG Wiesbaden firefighters explained the truck’s features and mission to the attendees. They also discussed what it is like to work for the U.S. Army as a firefighter. The garrison’s fire department has open firefighter positions and interested applicants can apply at https://stageportal.chra.army.mil/mnrs



Taking part in community events like these helps strengthen the partnership between USAG Wiesbaden its host nation, and builds confidence and trust between U.S. forces and the local community.