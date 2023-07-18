Osan Commissary earns Best Overseas Large Commissary

Courtesy Photo | Osan Commissary employees pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Osan Commissary employees pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The commissary was awarded first place for the Dan Daniel Award after being announced the Overseas Best Large Commissary of the fiscal year 2022 on June 6, 2023. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Osan Air Base Commissary was awarded first place for the Dan Daniel Award in a virtual ceremony at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, June 6, 2023.



The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) honored the Osan Commissary with Best Overseas Large Commissary for the fiscal year 2022.



“We are recognizing the excellence and the execution of these stores in providing the benefit [of the commissary],” said Robert Bunch, executive director for the Store Operations Group. “I'd like to express my sincerest and heartfelt appreciation for the hard work of our associates last year.”



Awards are given in five categories determined by store location and size. They are

named in honor of government officials who protected the commissary benefit and championed

quality-of-life issues for military members and their families. Each award recipient surpassed DeCA's standards for accountability, customer satisfaction, unit cost, sales, accident rates, and their photo portfolio submission.



DeCA zone managers nominated one store per award category from their zone. Nominations were judged on tangible and intangible qualities such as a friendly environment, a well-run store, good work ethic and a sense of a cohesive team. Tangible qualities include sales, commissary customer service surveys, organization, cleanliness, visual appeal, safety, accountability, photo portfolios, display contests and special events.



“It feels great to be selected as one of the best commissaries,” said Paula Bennet, Osan Commissary store director. “It is a great accomplishment for my team who work hard every day providing the benefit to our patrons.”