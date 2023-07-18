USS LABOON RETURNS TO HOMEPORT FOLLOWING COMPTUEX

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf | ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gabriel...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf | ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gabriel Super, from Sarasota, Florida, trains on how to use an M4A1 carbine during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) July 14, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean participating in the Carrier Strike Group Four Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission ﬁghting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Hilgendorf) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – USS Laboon (DDG 58) returned to its homeport of Naval Station Norfolk July 25, 2023 after completing its composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) Carrier Strike Group (CSG).



COMPTUEX is an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission ﬁghting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea and is the final deployment certification exercise for CSGs.



Laboon combined operations with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Carney (DDG 64), USS Mason (DDG 87) and USS Gravely (DDG 107), and the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) to complete the CSG.



"COMPTUEX was an excellent opportunity to practice high-end warfighting against a dynamic adversary,” said Cmdr. Henry Eshenour, Laboon’s commanding officer. “This enabled us to demonstrate meaningful skill-growth over the past month.”



COMPTUEX tested the crew’s ability and flexibility through simulated combat environments that represented potential real-world scenarios. Through a series of live-fire exercises, Laboon practiced engagement of its onboard weapons systems, which help prepare the ship to protect itself and friendly assets.



The crew also completed eight days of flight operations supported by the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 and the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3. This coordination and practice is crucial to fleet logistics, replenishments and supporting the aviation warfare area.



Additionally, Laboon conducted seven replenishment-at-sea evolutions with USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) and Military Sealift Command’s fleet-replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189). These evolutions allow the ship to refuel and resupply at sea and are critical to prolonging time in theater and properly equipping the ship to conduct the mission.



"The high-end warfighting training during COMPTUEX challenged the team to work together, think critically and build on the lessons learned during the last year," said Cmdr. Eric Blomberg, executive officer of Laboon. “Complex scenarios tested our ability to fight through casualties, protect the ship and strike group, and work together with our allies and partners to ensure we are ready for our upcoming deployment and ready to accomplish any mission assigned.”



With the end of COMPTUEX, the hard work and dedication of the crew indicate that Laboon Sailors are ready for the upcoming deployment.