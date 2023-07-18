USS Harry S. Truman Celebrates 25th Year After Commissioning

Courtesy Photo | 230725-N-YR476-1076 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jul. 25, 2023) Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230725-N-YR476-1076 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jul. 25, 2023) Capt. Gavin Duff, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman, cuts a cake with plank owners and distinguished during the 25th anniversary celebration of USS Harry S. Truman’s commissioning on the flight deck, July 25, 2023. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is currently undergoing a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Dennis) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN75) celebrated its 25th anniversary of commissioning during a flight deck ceremony, July 25. This milestone is a testament to the ship’s enduring legacy, unwavering commitment and vital contributions to the United States Navy.

“For 25 years, this ship and the crew who has brought her to life has answered the call no matter what it was – conflict, presence, and deterrence,” said Capt. Gavin Duff, Truman’s commanding officer. “Each of you gathered here, those alumni who might be watching the livestream and those yet to be assigned all share one unbreakable bond. You made a difference. When our nation called, you answered.”

Commissioned on July 25, 1998, Truman has exemplified excellence and dedication throughout its service while embodying the values of its namesake Harry S Truman, the 33rd president of the United States. The ship’s history reflects the dedication of its crew and unwavering support of the American people.

Throughout its 25 years of service, Truman has deployed nine times to support critical missions, numerous operations, and played a pivotal role in the United States’ commitment to ensuring a free and open international order that promotes security and prosperity.

In 1948, “the same year President Truman desegregated the military, Admiral Rickover founded the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program,” said Duff. “Technology unmatched across the globe which has recorded more than 171 million miles of steaming throughout the oceans and seas of our globe. We operate 2 of the 99 reactors which make up that record, expertly operated by some of the most highly trained Sailors of any Navy at any time in history has ever known.”

Over the ship’s 25-year operational history, Truman completed over 198,000 sorties and 178,000 traps, processed 20,000,000 pounds of mail, served 75,000,000 meals, processed 500,000 pounds of laundry, provided 300,000 haircuts and received 150,000 pallets during replenishments-at-sea.

In honor of the anniversary, the ship hosted a small ceremony on the flight deck, bringing together current and former members of the crew. The ceremony celebrated the ship’s accomplishments and the commitment of the sailors who have called this 90,000 ton warship home during the past quarter-century.

Truman is currently undergoing a Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, VA.