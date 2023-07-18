Womack Army Medical Center bids farewell and welcomes new command sergeant major

Courtesy Photo | FORT LIBERTY, N.C.-- Womack Army Medical Center held a change of responsibility...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT LIBERTY, N.C.-- Womack Army Medical Center held a change of responsibility ceremony, here, July 20. Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier relinquished her duties to Command Sgt. Maj. Angela Cox. (DoD photo by Issac Peterson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C.-- Womack Army Medical Center held a change of responsibility ceremony, here, July 20. Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier relinquished her duties to Command Sgt. Maj. Angela Cox



The Change of Responsibility Ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one senior enlisted leader to another. It is a formal occasion that highlights the continuity of leadership within an organization and signifies trust and confidence in the incoming leader's ability to uphold the mission and values of the organization.



This ceremony marked not only a transition in leadership but also a time to recognize the achievements of Boulier, while welcoming Cox to her new role.



As Boulier officially handed over her responsibilities, she reflected on her time at Womack Army Medical Center, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside such extraordinary individuals.



“While I’m excited about the future, it’s tough having to say goodbye to so many wonderful people,” said Boulier. “During my time here, I’ve had the privilege of working along with some of the most talented and dedicated professionals. It has been an amazing journey. I am truly honored to have been a part of this team.”



Boulier thanked the staff for their dedication to duty, their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional healthcare, and their resilience in the face of challenges: COVID-19, transitioning from Department of the Army to Defense Health Agency civilians, implementing MHS (Military Health System) Genesis, leading the Medical Readiness Best Leader Competition, and reaccrediting with the Joint Commission. All challenges were completed in less than a year in a half.



Boulier’s heartfelt farewell address resonated with attendees, leaving no doubt that she made a meaningful and lasting impact on the organization.



“Sgt. Maj. Cox, you’re going to rock this,” she said. “You have an amazing team. The only advice I can give to you is have fun, because it’ll be over before you know it. “



Cox, a highly accomplished and respected leader within the military healthcare community, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and a distinguished record of service. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the command sergeant major of WAMC.



“For the people that work within the walls of Womack, I’m here to support you,” said Cox. “My passion is people, and whether it’s a Forces Command unit or a Medical Command unit, it’s the people that make us successful. I am honored that I was selected for this position and to be your command sergeant major. My door is always open. Army Medicine is Army Strong.”



Col. David Zinnante, Central North Carolina Market director, bid farewell to Boulier and welcomed Cox.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Boulier, though short in stature, you remain a giant in my eyes. Thank you for being my battle (buddy). Thank you for all the prayers and thank you for faithfully serving the beneficiaries of this community. You will be missed,” he said.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Cox, we are excited for you to join the MEDCEN (medical center) family, and we look forward to working with you. I will leave you with a little bit of guidance:



1 - Pray daily for the strength and wisdom to make the right decisions.

2 - Take care of our people (Soldiers and civilians) and they will take care of you. We will only be as successful as our Soldiers and civilians. Nobody cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.

3 - Focus on mastering the fundamentals.

4 - Focus on maximizing readiness without breaking health care delivery.



“I know you (Cox) are the right person to help us continue that balance,” said Zinnante. “I want to welcome you to the MEDCEN family where we will continuously strive to become better today than yesterday, better tomorrow than today. Where Army Medicine is Army Strong and where we can be all we can be.”



To view the change of responsibility ceremony, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=nkJIzx4-pao.