Behind the podium at the 333rd TRS

The first step in maintaining a ready and lethal force is developing training environments that prepare Airmen and Guardians with the technical and professional capabilities required for the future fight.



Under the 81st Training Wing, Airmen are trained in a mission-focused environment rooted in dignity and respect to immerse Airmen and their families into the Air Force way of life.



Technical training instructors are committed to the mission, bringing their own experiences to the classroom and sparking innovation and an inspiration to achieve.



The 333rd Training Squadron hosts a diverse learning environment specializing in cyber warfare and is composed of students and instructors that are enlisted and commissioned.



Capt. Armand Green, 333rd TRS instructor supervisor, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Massard, 333rd TRS cyber warfare operations section chief, understand that talent can be cultivated in any student from any background.



“A lot of people come into this career field expecting to be experts in every cyber subject ever,” said Massard. “I've learned humility and an open mind go a long way. Some of the most skilled people I've learned from in this career field were former maintainers, defenders and air resource managers. Prior experience helps, but it doesn't define how well you perform in this schoolhouse or follow-on training.”



Green and Massard shared more on the value they place in being instructors.



Q: What inspired you to become an instructor?



Green: I have always been passionate about sharing knowledge, so it was a natural progression to become an instructor. The first contact our Airmen have with good instructors can positively shape their careers and the Air Force as a whole. And that first contact outside of Basic Military Training or commissioning source happens at technical schools throughout the Air Force, so that is why I chose to apply and become an instructor in the 81st Training Wing.



Massard: As a weapon system instructor, I trained people on the same four or five scenarios that had the same outcome. Seeing new operators use different approaches to solve problems allowed me to perfect my craft and learn something new each class. I wanted to bring that to a larger audience and impact the career field where it begins. I interviewed with the leadership team here and immediately knew this was the place for me. I'm able to teach in a unique way and adjust it based on what I learn from my team.



Q: What is the most rewarding part of being an instructor?



Green: The most rewarding part about being an instructor, is watching the lightbulb turn on in a student’s head and confidence grow in their cyber skills.



Massard: That first sigh of relief when a student passes an exam. A lot of anxiety and frustration leads to poor performance, and it will immediately ruin someone's motivation. However, seeing a student go from "I have no idea what I got myself into" to "...wait, I did that!?!? That was me!?!?" is the most rewarding part of this job.



Q: What is the most challenging part of being an instructor?



Green: The most challenging aspect of being an instructor has been managing being on podium, and teaching, for several consecutive days while having other duties that require additional attention.



Massard: Imposter Syndrome. In a highly technical career field, other instructors arrive with varying levels of experience. I used to be intimidated until I learned almost all of us feel the exact same way. We have a lot of super smart individuals teaching, but they're always willing to learn from other instructors or help in areas we may feel uncomfortable.



Q: What would you say to anyone who is interested in becoming an instructor?



Massard: You have the opportunity to be someone's back in their tech school story. I remember my training in 2017 and vaguely remember my training in 2012. The instructors that stood out were the ones that inspired me and gave me the spark of confidence in the jobs I signed up for. You can be that spark. You will be tested as this new generation of students are coming in with more education and certifications. As an instructor, you have the opportunity to guide them into the professionals we pass the torch to.

