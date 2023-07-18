NAVFAC Washington announces 2022 Hard Hat Award winners

Photo By Matthew Stinson | Capt. Eric Hawn (left), NAVFAC Washington commanding officer, Tom Cox (right), NAVFAC...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Stinson | Capt. Eric Hawn (left), NAVFAC Washington commanding officer, Tom Cox (right), NAVFAC Washington chief engineer, recognized Andrew Levering, construction engineer at Public Works Department Annapolis, and Fred O'Neal, construction manager at Public Works Department South Potomac, Indian Head, as the 2022 Hard Hat Award winners during a ceremony held on the Washington Navy Yard June 6. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington announced the winners of the 2022 Hard Hat Awards June 6. David Roman from Public Works Department (PWD) Washington won in the Construction Engineering Technician category, Andrew Levering from PWD Annapolis won in the Construction Engineering category, Fred O’Neal from PWD South Potomac, Indian Head, won in the Construction Management category.



The Hard Hat of the Year program recognizes construction field office technical staff, including construction engineers, construction managers, and construction engineering technicians, who make day-to-day construction management decisions and exercise technical authority on construction projects.



“This award is based on readiness, decision making, teamwork and collaboration, project performance, adoption of electronic management systems, leadership, community, and service to NAVFAC Washington’s supported commands and the NAVFAC Washington mission,” said Tom Cox, NAVFAC Washington chief engineer. “I congratulate each of our award recipients.”



Roman, an engineering technician, works on 14 projects across Naval Support Activity Washington, including a construction project valued at over $25 million. He is regularly recognized for overcoming challenges during the construction process.



Levering, a construction engineer, delivered a half dozen construction projects across Naval Support Activity Annapolis worth over $4 million. He oversaw the $46 million MacDonough Hall renovation and successfully delivered the base heating distribution infrastructure project on time.



O’Neal, a construction manager, delivered 16 construction projects worth over $8.3 million. He delivered $7 million in emergent road and loading area improvements while in constant communication with supported commanders and contractor partners. He achieved expensing goals and met tight-schedule deadlines.



