Federal energy training session enhances Center’s third-party financing capabilities

Photo By William Farrow | Technicians install a battery system at Fort Carson, Colorado as part of a Huntsville Center Energy Savings Performance Program project providing Fort Carson with infrastructure and energy improvements. Huntsville Center's Energy Division received Federal Energy Management Program training at the Center during a workshop May 15-18 ensuring Center employees have the knowledge, tools, and support they need to implement successful energy efficiency projects like the one at Fort Carson. (Photo by Scott Clark)

Representatives from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) conducted a training workshop at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center), May 15-18.



The workshop provided Huntsville Center Energy Division personnel with a tailored and comprehensive overview of energy and utility savings contracting authority and processes to equip attendees with information about Department of Energy resources available to develop and implement successful projects focused on the needs of its stakeholders.

Huntsville Center Energy Division’s Energy Savings Performance Contracting program utilizes private capital to make infrastructure improvements and new efficiencies at military installations without tapping into the installation’s capital budget while supporting and enable the warfighter and meeting energy and environmental mandates.

The division’s Utility Energy Services Contracting (UESC) program negotiates contracts with local electric, gas and water utility companies that enable the utility companies to provide federal agency customers with comprehensive energy and water efficiency improvements and demand reduction services while providing stakeholders flexibility to specifically tailor a project to a customer’s energy needs and financing strategies.

The Federal Energy Management Program (FEMP) offers training and assistance to other federal agencies on Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs) and Utility Energy Services Contracts (UESC) to promote energy efficiency and cost savings across the federal government.

Overall, FEMP's training and assistance on ESPCs empowers federal agencies like Huntsville Center by providing them with the knowledge, tools, and support they need to implement successful energy efficiency projects and achieve energy and cost savings targets.



The training FEMP provided to Huntsville Center energy professionals focused on: awareness to educate agency personnel about the benefits and process of ESPCs and UESCs; technical expertise including assistance in developing project requirements, conducting energy audits, evaluating proposals, and selecting qualified energy service companies (ESCOs) and Utility Companies. Other areas of focus include resources best practices, collaboration and networking and performance monitoring and evaluation.

Ricky Barnett, Huntsville Center Energy Division industrial engineer, said the training session provided a concentrated overview of both ESPC and UESC programs which helps the Center determine the most appropriate execution vehicle to benefit the Center’s stakeholders.



“I more fully understand the concept and intent of these initiatives and can better leverage and communicate the capabilities of the ESPC program to the stakeholders,” he said.



Benita Davis, Huntsville Center Energy Division project manager, agreed. “The training enables our stakeholders to meet energy-related goals, identify affordable solutions, facilitate public-private collaborations, and provide energy leadership to the country by identifying government best practices.”