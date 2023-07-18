Reg Shuford assumes charter for Project Director, Enterprise Services

Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS) held an assumption of charter ceremony July 24 for its Enterprise Services (ES) project management office, and Reginald (Reg) Shuford officially assumed command of the portfolio.



Shuford recently returned to PEO EIS after attending Senior Service College at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he received a Master of Strategic Studies. Before that, he was the product director for the General Fund Enterprise Business System (GFEBS), part of PEO EIS’s Defense Integrated Business Systems portfolio.



PEO EIS Program Executive Officer Ross Guckert, who officiated the assumption of charter ceremony, said he had the opportunity to work closely with Shuford when GFEBS was preparing to migrate to the cloud.



“I couldn’t have been more impressed with Reg,” said Guckert. “He was tested numerous times by many senior leaders, and he always came through with flying colors.” He described Shuford as “unflappable, very technically competent” and noted that he “puts leaders at ease with his aggressive approach to problems but also with his humble yet confident leadership style.”



Besides leading GFEBS, Shuford previously worked for PEO EIS’s Army Contract Writing System, Integrated Personnel and Pay System – Army, and GFEBS – Sensitive Activities.



During his first remarks as Enterprise Services project director, Shuford credited his father with helping him learn to work hard and about what an enterprise system is.



“To the ES team … you’re going to get a hard worker,” said Shuford. “I’m technically sound. I want to know more about the systems, but more importantly, I want to know how our systems help the Army be better.”



Sergio Alvarez, Enterprise Services’ acting project director for over a year, received the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for his numerous accomplishments.



“Every time I asked Sergio to step up and take the reins, he did so, and he did it flawlessly,” said Guckert.



Alvarez is returning to his permanent role as deputy project director, Enterprise Services.



The Enterprise Services assumption of charter ceremony can be watched in its entirety on PEO EIS’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/PEOEIS

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 15:31 Story ID: 449953 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reg Shuford assumes charter for Project Director, Enterprise Services, by Erika Christ, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.