New YPG Commander shares goals and philosophy with workforce

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) new commander, Col. John Nelson, wasted no time in introducing himself and YPG’s new Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare to the workforce.



On July 17, 2023, the Monday following Millare taking on the responsibility, Nelson held a live virtual introduction to share his command philosophy, personal priorities, and personal values, telling the workforce, “so we can be on the same page, and you can know what to expect from me.”



Nelson also talked about his faith, family, military career, and hobbies, stressing that he believes it’s important to have a healthy personal life and work balance.



Millare was attending a training out of state and could not be present during the introduction, but Nelson assured the YPG team he and the new Command Sgt. Maj. will be visiting various parts of the installation to observe and solicit feedback.



“I really believe in empowering the team,” remarked Nelson. He promised to “enhance” what is already being done and vowed to, “give you all the resources that you need to execute the mission.”



That mission is testing equipment for Warfighters to make sure they have what they need when they need it.



In addition to empowering the team, the new commander’s goals include accomplishing the mission while keeping the team safe, maintaining a sense of community within the workforce, promoting, and maintaining a healthy climate free of harmful behaviors. He encouraged, “Let’s keep each other accountable and make sure we are being safe.”



Nelson shared his core team values — respect, loyalty, duty, and diversity of the workforce.



“I like to have a team that has a diversity of thought and bring all their thoughts to the table so you can have a divergent thinking and come back and converge on a solution that’s best for everyone.”



Nelson closed out his introduction to the workforce by saying, “remember, it’s not my team, it’s our team, it’s one team. Let’s remember why we are all here: we are here to make sure the Warfighter gets what they need.”



Nelson took command on June 29 and will serve a three-year tenure as YPG’s commander.