US Army EOD techs clear way to victory during large-scale combat operations training

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians cleared the way to victory against near-peer enemy forces during simulated large-scale combat operations on the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California.



Army EOD techs from the 704th Ordnance Company (EOD) “Lonestar” recently returned to their home base of Fort Cavazos, Texas, following the intense combat training rotation on Fort Irwin, California.



The EOD techs supported the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse” from the rear to the frontlines by defeating mock Improvised Explosive Devices, unexploded ordnance and explosive Unmanned Aerial Systems.



The EOD company trained with many units, including the “Lancers” from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment; the “Thunderhorse” from the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment; the “Muleskinners” from the 115th Brigade Support Battalion and the “Sabers” form the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion.



U.S. Army combat units prepare to overcome any threat and defeat any enemy in large-scale combat operations training against fierce opposition forces from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment during National Training Center rotations. Called “the box” by the Soldiers who train there, the Mojave Desert training center is almost as big as the state of Rhode Island.



After decades of counterinsurgency operations, combat training center rotations are focused on preparing for large-scale combat operations against a near-peer adversary who could use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons.



Army EOD units that defeated hundreds of thousands of improvised explosive devices in Iraq and Afghanistan are honing their lifesaving and mission-enabling skills to support large-scale combat operations at the National Training Center.



Capt. Jacob C. Randazzo, the commander of the 704th EOD Company, said the highlight of the rotation was going to brigade and battalion meetings and hearing how the EOD teams increased the supported unit's lethality and ability to seize their objectives.



“They ran these missions everywhere from the forward line of troops to the brigade rear area and in-between,” said Randazzo. “This prepared the EOD techs to integrate at all levels, as well as deal with near-peer threats, such as jamming and direct and indirect fire.”



Randazzo said his EOD technicians tackled a wide variety of explosive threats during the rotation, from responding to downed UAS systems to exploiting a chemical munitions laboratory.



“Every time we interacted with the supported unit, they only spoke highly of the EOD teams and platoon leadership,” said Randazzo, a Durham, Connecticut, native who earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies from the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “The feedback was always positive, and they stated how they were glad to have EOD techs supporting them. Every unit wanted to have EOD with them.”



Soldiers from the 704th EOD Company earned Hero of the Battle and Sidewinder Hero of the Battle Awards during the rotation. The National Training Center Hero of the Battle award is presented by the NTC commander of the Operations Group Commander (COG) and the Sidewinder Hero of the Battle award is presented to Soldiers who excel while supporting combat maneuver forces during the rotation.



Col. Terry Tullis, the NTC COG, presented the Hero of the Battle award to Sgt. Ziria M. Lacy and Sgt. 1st Class Joshua S. Gibbons from the Lonestar company.



Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Lacy earned the Hero of the Battle and the Sidewinder Hero of the Battle for keeping 26 communication systems fully mission capable during the rotation, with only internal support.



An EOD tech from Lacey, Washington, Gibbons received the COG Hero of the Battle award for his actions during an assault on Razish urban training site, support of a brigade mass casualty event and a sensitive site exploitation mission.



Together with Gibbons, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Logan R. Lacourt from Northwest Massillon, Ohio, and Spc. Carter D. Mitchell from Schererville, Indiana, also earned the Sidewinder Hero of the Battle at the same training sites.



The 704th EOD Company is part of the 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier all hazards formation.



Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



The Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s EOD technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



The 704th EOD Company deployed to Afghanistan in 2019. The company also covers domestic response missions for found military munitions, both on and off base, in Central Texas from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to the southern border and from Texarkana to San Angelo, Texas.



Randazzo said he was proud to serve as an EOD officer and to command the Lonestar company.



“They all are some of the best individuals I've worked with in my career,” said Randazzo, who previously deployed to Kuwait.



“I became an EOD officer to work with the best and brightest sons and daughters of America, the EOD community, and for the positive impact on the protection of personnel, property and livelihood,” said Randazzo. “It is incredible to see what EOD techs can do, and I am fortunate enough to work for and lead such amazing Soldiers.”