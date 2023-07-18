USS Decatur Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (NNS) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) held a change of command ceremony June 30. The ceremony was held on the ship’s flight deck with musical interludes presented by the Navy Band.



Cmdr. Matthew R. Furtado relived Cmdr. Richard Jimenez as the eighteenth Commanding Officer of USS Decatur.



The ceremony’s keynote speaker was Capt. Ted Wiederholt, Commander, Destroyer Squadron Nine, the superior command to Decatur. Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, was also in attendance.



"If you walk around our staff, you will find that Decatur is…our ever-ready battery. When I needed something done in my DESRON only one ship came to mind, and that was this ship,” Capt. Wiederholt complimented. “Decatur, Rich [Jimenez], and this crew delivered every time.”

Cmdr. Jimenez was presented with the Commissioning Pennant, a symbol of his time as commanding officer, by Ens. Thomas Wiltshire and an engraved hammer from the Chief Petty Officer Mess by Command Master Chief Donna Baraoidan.

“Thank you for being here as I turn over the best destroyer in the fleet to my peer and friend, Cmdr. Matt Furtado,” Cmdr. Jimenez stated. “I thank God for the time we have all had together.”

Cmdr. Jimenez’s wife, Patricia, and Cmdr. Furtado’s wife, Yvette, were presented flowers by members of Decatur’s wardroom in appreciation of their service as military spouses and family.

“It is a great honor and privilege to stand before you as the newest commanding officer of USS Decatur,” Furtado said. “I will work tirelessly to ensure you are supported, you are heard.”



Jimenez, who assumed command of Decatur in November 2021, will continue his Navy career at Naval Sea Systems Command’s Program Executive Offices at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington D.C.



Furtado, who previously served as Decatur’s Executive Officer from November 2021 to April 2023, was presented and pinned with the Command-at-Sea pin by his wife and son, symbolizing his ascension to commanding officer.



“For the last seven months, Decatur has been the workhorse of Destroyer Squadron Nine and Carrier Strike Group 11. You rose to every challenge,” Furtado complimented. “There’s no doubt in my mind that the ship and crew will continue to exceed expectations…We will keep Decatur at the highest state of readiness.”



Decatur returned to her homeport of San Diego on June 28, 2023, merely two days prior, following a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



For more information on USS Decatur please visit: http://www.public.navy.mil/surfor.ddg73/Pages/default.aspx

