Doc Jargon: Food court conversation leaves patron with questions

I saw an officer in the Exchange food court last night from the Air Force. I know we have a few Air Force types here at Fort Riley, many with the weather detachment. Since we were waiting in line, I asked him about his unit and he said he belongs to the 1st Infantry Division as the AMLO. I smiled and nodded sort of pretending I knew all about that – but Doc, I don’t know anything about that.



Can you tell me what an AMLO is and how an Air Force guy gets to work for the division?



Happy to help! An AMLO is an air mobility liaison officer. They coordinate Air Force assets for training and Army movements. They work with Air Force units who want to train out on our unimproved field and work to make sure the training is maximized.



For example, if the Air Force needs to do an engine running off-load, or an air drop, there’s an opportunity for the Army to practice air traffic control, asset recovery or any number of tasks that improve interoperability.



Anyway, congrats on pulling off the knowledgeable head nod during your food court interaction. Hopefully I’ve given you enough info that you can use it for real next time.



