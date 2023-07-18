731st MUNS first non-LRS unit to obtain CDL certification capabilities

Courtesy Photo | U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 731st Munitions Squadron pose for a group photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 731st Munitions Squadron pose for a group photo at Camp Darby, Italy, July 7, 2023. The 731st MUNS is the first non-logistics readiness squadron to obtain Training, Validation and Operations Examiner capabilities for Commercial Driver’s License testing. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – The 731st Munitions Squadron is the first non-logistics readiness squadron to obtain a Training, Validation and Operations Examiner. This increased the capabilities for Commercial Driver’s License testing and certification.



The 731st MUNS is one of Aviano Air Base’s geographically separated units, located at Camp Darby, Italy. Appointing a local TVOE enables them to prepare trainees more efficiently for CDL certification, cutting cost to the unit by over 50%.



“This is a historic event,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Grayson Morales, 731st MUNS production flight chief. “We are the first ever non-LRS unit to have this program and it actually drove changes to the regulation”.



In 2017, the Air Force transitioned to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators model, which is the same program used to get a CDL license in the civilian sector.



Per Air Force Instruction 24-301, only one CDL certifying location is allowed per installation. With the 731st MUNS being a geographically separated unit, this is where the problem occurred. Airmen who may require a CDL certification due to job or unit requirements would have to travel four hours to Aviano Air Base. Sending trainees to Aviano required a 3-day Temporary Duty, costing around $700 per trainee.



According to Morales, implementing this program has taken around two years. He believes all the hard work put into the program will allow the unit more frequent scheduling for certifications and the unit to meet its annual quota to maintain driver certifications. Their goal is to certify 12 new drivers per year.



“There's a lot of other units out there that are geographically separated and may not have this particular training available to them at their base,” said Morales. “Our success could potentially bring this program to those bases and help the Air Force save a lot of money.”