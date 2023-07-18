Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Soldiers succeed in unfamiliar territory

    Reserve Soldiers succeed in unfamiliar territory

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve soldiers with the 301st Quartermaster Company, walk in a line after...... read more read more

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Exercise News Day

    FORT DIX, NJ. -- U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from different units including the 198th Army Band and the 301st Quartermaster Company conducted situational training exercise lanes that included a variety of scenarios which utilized their tactical field training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on July 22, 2023.

    The lanes used obstacles in the form of casualties, physical blockers and radio emergencies to force the Soldiers to accomplish their mission while under stress and in unfamiliar territory.

    "My squad ironed out a lot of the kinks earlier this week during the trainings," said Spc. William Dubois an Army musician with the 198th Army Band. "We had some already established operating procedures for what we were gonna do when we encountered certain obstacles and things of that nature. So, I feel like we put a lot of that into practice today, definitely some improves but a hell of a lot of sustains."

    The training leading up to this event gave the Soldiers a chance to practice and improve their ability to perform out in the field, giving them the results they wanted when this event rolled around.

    "When you're moving in a tactical environment, obviously you got to follow whatever guidelines you have for, like noise discipline, light discipline but communication is of the utmost importance," said Dubois. "If you’re missing a key piece of information, people can definitely get hurt and it can be a very big hindrance to your mission"

    In one of the scenarios, they weren’t able to verbally communicate during the exercise. Lacking the ability to communicate verbally forced the Soldiers to communicate using hand signals and other skills they had learned to forge a way forward and accomplish their mission.

    "Working with people who I'm already pretty close with and in an environment where we’re not so familiar with, just enhancing those different communication skills," Said Dubois. "Doing things kind of out of your comfort zone, in different environments, it always helps to communicate in a different manner to enhance your regular communication skills."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 21:27
    Story ID: 449904
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldiers succeed in unfamiliar territory, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Reserve Soldiers succeed in unfamiliar territory
    Reserve Soldiers succeed in unfamiliar territory
    Reserve Soldiers succeed in unfamiliar territory
    Reserve Soldiers succeed in unfamiliar territory
    Reserve Soldiers succeed in unfamiliar territory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Communication
    Army Reserve
    Operation News Day
    WAREX 78-23-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT