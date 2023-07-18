Training operations on July 11 and 21 were busy at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Troops were moving in and are to be among the thousands of troops completing training on post for exercises, weekend training, annual training, and more during July 2023, officials with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security said.
Many large units were completing annual training along with many other training events, officials said.
Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 17:03
|Story ID:
|449899
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|216
|Downloads:
|0
This work, July 2023 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT