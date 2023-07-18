Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy

Photo By Airman 1st Class Colin Smith | Atticus Blumer is given a book as part of the Reach Out and Read Initiative during a...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Colin Smith | Atticus Blumer is given a book as part of the Reach Out and Read Initiative during a clinical visit to the pediatrics clinic June 19, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The book is given in participation with Reach Out and Read, a national network that delivers books to pediatric clinics to assist in the development of children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith) see less | View Image Page

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Young Emerson Hale sits on her moms’ lap as her eyes look up and down

the colorful pictures of the book she just received. As Nicole Hale reads to her daughter, Emerson takes

a quick break from the story to look up at her mom and smile.



The magic of reading and storytelling is a typical setting at the Beale pediatric’ s clinic after Beale

pediatricians partnered with the Reach Out and Read program. Reach Out and Read provides age-

appropriate books to a national network of clinicians extending to Beale’s pediatrics clinic.



The goal is to encourage the importance of reading from a young age, especially as a family. The effects

are clear when seeing children like Emerson bond with her mom as they read together.



Maj. Scott Corrigan and Capt. Michael Migita, pediatricians with the 9th Healthcare Operations

Squadron, continue the charge to incorporate reading into clinical visits. The pediatrics clinic aerospace

medical service technicians Airman 1st Class Madelyn Wall and Airman Nicholas Beintker, give the

donated books to parents to read to their children, inspiring a passion that will grow as the children

grow.



“Part of a pediatrician’s job is to ensure development is progressing normally and language is a key part

of development,” said Corrigan. “We always encourage parents to read and talk with their babies even

in infancy and Reach Out and Read provides us an avenue to provide books for reading as well as for

families who may not always have the means to buy new books.”



Beale’s involvement with Reach Out and Read began under the previous pediatrician, Lt. Col Eldon

Palmer. Like many pediatricians in the military, he saw the benefit Reach Out and Read could bring to his

young patients.



The medical technicians that assist the doctors take great pride in the opportunity to be involved with

Reach Out and Read. They are often the ones to deliver the books right to the parents.



“It’s so special watching the children grow as they come to each appointment,” said Wall. “My favorite

part of being involved with Reach Out and Read is getting to be part of that growth as we provide books

at every developmental level.”



The first few years of a child’s life can have a lasting impact. According to Reach Out and Read, greater

exposure to reading has significant effects on a child’s development, providing cognitive, emotional, and

social benefits.



Through programs like Reach Out and Read, the care of Dr. Corrigan and Dr. Migita, and of course their

loving parents, Beale’s military children are on their way to realizing their full potential. In the hands of

our next generation, the future looks bright.