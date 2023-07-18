Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy

    Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Colin Smith | Atticus Blumer is given a book as part of the Reach Out and Read Initiative during a...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Young Emerson Hale sits on her moms’ lap as her eyes look up and down
    the colorful pictures of the book she just received. As Nicole Hale reads to her daughter, Emerson takes
    a quick break from the story to look up at her mom and smile.

    The magic of reading and storytelling is a typical setting at the Beale pediatric’ s clinic after Beale
    pediatricians partnered with the Reach Out and Read program. Reach Out and Read provides age-
    appropriate books to a national network of clinicians extending to Beale’s pediatrics clinic.

    The goal is to encourage the importance of reading from a young age, especially as a family. The effects
    are clear when seeing children like Emerson bond with her mom as they read together.

    Maj. Scott Corrigan and Capt. Michael Migita, pediatricians with the 9th Healthcare Operations
    Squadron, continue the charge to incorporate reading into clinical visits. The pediatrics clinic aerospace
    medical service technicians Airman 1st Class Madelyn Wall and Airman Nicholas Beintker, give the
    donated books to parents to read to their children, inspiring a passion that will grow as the children
    grow.

    “Part of a pediatrician’s job is to ensure development is progressing normally and language is a key part
    of development,” said Corrigan. “We always encourage parents to read and talk with their babies even
    in infancy and Reach Out and Read provides us an avenue to provide books for reading as well as for
    families who may not always have the means to buy new books.”

    Beale’s involvement with Reach Out and Read began under the previous pediatrician, Lt. Col Eldon
    Palmer. Like many pediatricians in the military, he saw the benefit Reach Out and Read could bring to his
    young patients.

    The medical technicians that assist the doctors take great pride in the opportunity to be involved with
    Reach Out and Read. They are often the ones to deliver the books right to the parents.

    “It’s so special watching the children grow as they come to each appointment,” said Wall. “My favorite
    part of being involved with Reach Out and Read is getting to be part of that growth as we provide books
    at every developmental level.”

    The first few years of a child’s life can have a lasting impact. According to Reach Out and Read, greater
    exposure to reading has significant effects on a child’s development, providing cognitive, emotional, and
    social benefits.

    Through programs like Reach Out and Read, the care of Dr. Corrigan and Dr. Migita, and of course their
    loving parents, Beale’s military children are on their way to realizing their full potential. In the hands of
    our next generation, the future looks bright.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 16:42
    Story ID: 449897
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy
    Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy
    Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy
    Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy
    Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy
    Prescribing Books: Beale Pediatricians Promote Child Literacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pediatrician
    Beale AFB
    Reach Out and Read
    early literacy
    9th Medical Group
    9th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT