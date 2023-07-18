Dyess strikers welcome new 7 BW commander

Col. Seth Spainer took command of the 7th Bomb Wing from Col. Joseph Kramer during a change of command ceremony July 24, 2023.

Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, presided over the event.

Kramer directed combat ready B-1B Lancer aircraft, aircrew and associated combat support for global taskings during his tenure as commander. He also served as the installation commander ensuring morale and welfare for more than 14,000 Airmen, government civilians, dependents and retirees for two years.

“The 7th BW has proven critical in shaping the success of missions as its own special place in history,” said Gebara. “These missions assure our partners that we are ready to deploy combat power anywhere in the world. Throughout the history of our Air Force, airpower contributions like these were made possible by men and women who knew how to get the job done and were willing to sacrifice to support the mission. These men and women were led by skilled and talented commanders. Commanders like Col. Kramer.”

Kramer led the 7th BW to several accomplishments such as the Best Bomb Wing Award during the 2021 Air Force Global Strike Command Global Strike Challenge and setting up the Dyess Welcome Center. He also was instrumental in fostering an environment of innovation resulting in enhancements by Airmen for Airmen like waterfall scheduling, Project Go-Comm and the Bomb Aluminum rail-set Multiple Purpose Adapter bomb lift.

“To the Airmen of the 7th BW, you heard some highlights of your accomplishments over the last 25 months,” said Kramer. “It was no surprise that you were awarded AFGSC or Air Force level best squadron awards in 10 out of our 16 squadrons, the best bomb wing in AFGSC and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. You proved that you are a winning team. Please remember that your Air Force doesn’t expect you to be perfect, but our nation needs the 7th BW at Dyess to be absolute.”

Spainer previously served as the 28th Bomb Wing vice commander, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, helping lead the largest B-1 combat wing in the U.S. Air Force. He is a command pilot and weapons officer with more than 2,750 B-1 flying hours with previous tours at the 77th Weapons Squadron and 28th Bomb Squadron at Dyess.

“Two thoughts come to mind as I stand before you today,” said Spanier. “First, I am honored by the trust you have afforded me to be in this position. Second, I am thrilled. My B-1 journey started here in 2004 and included returns here for weapons school and later instructing at the 77th Weapons Squadron. All paths lead back to Dyess.”

