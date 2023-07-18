Work continues to develop base operations support site at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors move dirt from a borrow pit July 11, 2023, next to the cantonment area...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors move dirt from a borrow pit July 11, 2023, next to the cantonment area fence at Fort McCoy, Wis. The location has also been a spot for an ongoing troop project on post for the past two years. The dirt movement was to an ongoing construction project on the installation. This area was once a fully wooded area. The project work is in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Logistical Support Area Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troop projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more. DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski said Fort McCoy DPW is combining all its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations. Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors have been continuously moving dirt from a borrow pit next to the cantonment area fence at Fort McCoy through the summer of 2023 as part of an ongoing development of a site.



The location has also been a spot for an ongoing troop project on post for the past two years.



The dirt movement has been to an ongoing construction project on the installation.



This area was once a fully wooded area. The project work is in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Logistical Support Area Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troop projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



"The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more," Morrow said in a past newspaper article at Fort McCoy.



DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski also said in previous articles that Fort McCoy DPW is combining all its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations.



Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, officials said.



