NSWC Dahlgren Division celebrates second quarter 2023 PEO IWS awardees

Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) announced 30 individuals from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) as recipients of the Fiscal 23 2nd Quarter PEO IWS Excellence Awards. The awardees represent six teams and include one individual winner.



Casey Stafford, from the Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department, was nominated for the PEO IWS individual award for displaying a “Sea Power to the Hands of our Sailors” attitude through his software engineering efforts on the Softkill Coordination System – project in support of PEO IWS Above Water Sensors Element (2.0).



The CVN 78 MK 38 Machine Gun System Structural Test Fire Failure Investigation Team was nominated for its “extraordinary response to a PEO IWS request for team members to co-lead a fact-finding investigation into the design and manufacturing, adequacy, maintenance, procedures and actions that led to an incident onboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in April 2022,” stated the award citation. Chad Finch, Andrew Green, M. M. "Chele" Kelly, James McConkie, Edwin Regan, B. Scott Smith and Paul Wingeart are members of the team.



According to the citation, the DDG 125 Builder's Trials Team was nominated for “outstanding performance and critical contribution to the first successful operational use of the solid-state high-power, software-configurable AN/SPY-6(V)1 Family of Radars Air and Missile Defense Radar deployed onboard USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) in late 2022,” read the award citation. The team consisted of Christian Armstrong, Colin J. Schumacher and Abelardo Guzman.



NSWCDD’s Bill Gemmill represented Dahlgren well while being part of the nominated team for the MK41 Vertical Launching System Module Build Project. The team exceeded expectations when it completed major testing, assembly and passing of inspections in 18 months.



The Radar Data Collection Operations and Analysis Team consisted of Michael Gigante, Bailey Hayes, Mark Lewers, David Ringuette, Randall Strock, Steven Tebrich, Misty "Anna" Thomason and David Wheaton and was nominated for “rising beyond expectations.” The team worked with dedication and collaboration as it demonstrated outstanding fleet support, leadership and teamwork, according to the citation.



The SPY-6 and BL10 OA Execution and Analysis Team, which comprises individuals from multiple organizations, was recognized for “demonstrating a high degree of professionalism and dedication to ensuring mission success while enduring long work hours, overcoming great challenges and balancing competing priorities of execution,” according to the award citation. The team members are John J Gim, Brandon In, Briauna Evans, Jun Yi "Selenie" Wang and Cory Willoughby.



Arline Parker, Crystal Breen, Missy McAuliffe, April Brooks and Keisha Patterson were part of the Long Endurance Electronic Decoy (LEED) Team. The team was nominated for “exemplary performance, teamwork and unwavering dedication to advancing the LEED rapid prototyping program,” the award citation stated. The LEED Team, in cooperation with NSWCDD, made the most of the flexibility in the Other Transaction Agreement process to award the Phase two contract before the need date.

