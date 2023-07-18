CASCOM employee ends four-decades of service to nation

Photo By Terrance Bell | Dr. James Walker, who closed out a 40-plus year-career in government service, talks...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Dr. James Walker, who closed out a 40-plus year-career in government service, talks about his career with audience members at the Littlejohn Auditorium July 19. Walker arrived at Fort Gregg-Adams in 2004, serving as the installation’s senior chaplain. Retiring in 2009, he had a stint at Kenner Army Health Clinic prior to being named CASCOM SHARP program manager. (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – A retired former senior installation chaplain who managed CASCOM’s SHARP program has concluded the second part of a four-decade career of service to the nation.



Dr. James Walker, the program manager for CASCOM’s Sexual Harassment/Assault, Response and Prevention program, was lauded during a retirement ceremony July 19 at the Quartermaster Museum’s Littlejohn Auditorium.



As program manager, the retired colonel oversaw the command’s extensive efforts to combat sexual misconduct among a population consisting of thousands of Soldiers and civilians at various installations.



Walker retired from his military service in 2008, after being the ranking chaplain here for four years.



Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general, hosted the event. Also present were G. Scott McConnell, deputy to the commanding general, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Danny K. Taylor, CASCOM chief warrant officer.



Simerly greatly emphasized the SHARP program upon his arrival two years ago. Speaking directly to Walker, the general said his deportment made him approachable and relatable, while his earnestness made him reliable.



“It’s truly been a pleasure to work with you not only because of your demeanor but also because of your effectiveness,” Simerly said. “And part of the reason for your effectiveness, is very fundamentally … your purity, your purity of thought and motive in which you truly wanted the best for everybody – for this command, this Army, the best for our nation. … That showed in everything that you did.”



Likewise, Simerly highlighted Walker’s family members, especially his wife, Francie, who accompanied her husband, and also his adult daughters Franchella and Ramona (the two were not able to attend) and their contributions to the South Carolina State alum’s 44 years of military and civil service.



“Life in the Army is not a routine thing for a family,” he remarked. “We’re asked to relocate at a moment’s notice; asked to go wherever the Army needs us to go … Our families really have to be resilient, understanding and adaptive to be successful. We know the Walker family has been successful. … They’ve overcome the challenges, made changes and made sacrifices at key family moments throughout their careers. We all applaud the efforts and strengths of this great Army family to make it to this point in their lives.”



Walker, speaking in the tone of the chaplain he was for so many years, thanked all who supported his career and efforts over the course of his careers. He also expressed gratitude to the power guiding his life and work and to his spouse, whom he called his “queen.”



Later in his remarks, Walker said the Army’s and nation’s sexual assault and harassment issues cannot be solved overnight. He also said leadership is the most important element among all efforts.



In his own work to tackle SHARP-related and other issues, Walker said the was often motivated by the teachings of master resiliency trainers and inspired by the words and actions of those such as Mother Teresa; Gen. Colin Powell; Gen. Ann Dunwoody; Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; and Gen. Douglas MacArthur.



Walker referred to MacArthur in describing the principles pushing him forward throughout the course of his career.



“Duty, honor and country …” he said, noting a speech the retired general made in 1962 at West Point.



Walker grew up in Columbia, S.C., the son of a retired infantryman who had served two tours in Vietnam. He graduated ROTC as a signal officer and served in the Signal Corps until 1984, when he became a chaplain.



As such, Walker’s assignments included time with the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment; and 1st Armored Division in Germany, where he deployed to Kuwait, Saudia Arabia and Iraq.



Walker also was assigned to the Chaplain’s Corps during 9/11 when terrorists attacked the Pentagon.



Walker did not disclose his career plans but has in the past alluded to supporting humankind in some capacity.