Norfolk Naval Shipyard Highlights Employees Chosen for the NAVSEA NEXTGEN Leadership Program: Stacia Spath, LaShonda Dunston, and Doug Mandell

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and its tenant locations recently saw the selection of seven individuals for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NEXTGEN) Program, which offers participants the chance to learn about leadership throughout several different initiatives for the next year.



This enterprise-wide initiative takes civilian employees at a GS 7-11 level through a self-paced blended course approach through classroom and online studies to build up their skills through assessment, experimental learning, and individual development opportunities. At the completion of the program, the participants will have the skills to prepare them for future management roles throughout NAVSEA.



Congratulations to Inventory Management Specialist Colt Brinkman, Contract Specialist Brittany Tavassoli, Nuclear Engineering Technician Venita Scott, Quality Assurance Specialist David Leon II, Reactor Services Supervisory Operations Project Zone Manager LaShonda Dunston, Naval Architect Technician Stacia Spath from NNSY, and Radioactive Material Controller Doug Mandell from Nuclear Regional Maintenance Department (NRMD) Kings Bay. For the next few months, we will be highlighting these individuals in a NEXTGEN series, celebrating their achievements as they work through the program.



Interested in becoming a future participant of the NEXTGEN program? Information is available at https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_10D5.



Stacia Spath is a naval architect technician in the Surface Class Structural Engineering Department at NNSY. Discovering about the program through communications from the shipyard, she was compelled to find out more information and apply.



“Next Generation Leadership Development Program really does say it all,” said Spath. “The program title immediately caught my eye, but after digging deeper I became captivated by the many opportunities offered, particularly the shadowing events and capstone project. This program is an amazing Segway for networking and self-improvement. It brings like-minded, career oriented professionals together in a variety of fashions to support collaboration throughout all sectors of the NAVSEA family. This program is eye-opening experience where we can all learn the impact of our work and improve as leaders for the future of our enterprise.”



Spath’s personal aim in her career is to advance to a project leader within her first five years at NNSY, something the NEXTGEN can aid in helping to build the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to reach and advance that intended goal. “In my department, it’s important for leaders to establish the credentials to oversee an availability at the shipyard and demonstrate a broad variety of leadership skills. Project leads are heavily leaned upon to organize and disseminate tasking in the office and aboard ships. They are the backbone of our department and with this program, I feel I am gaining the guidance and skill development required to fill that role.”



She continued, “Participation in the NEXTGEN program has filled me with a great sense of pride and professional confidence. More than ever, I feel secure in my abilities to execute my duties in a respectable manner while remaining true to myself as a leader and a person. This program opens a number of internal doors and gives us all a chance to know ourselves better. The EQ aspects are well designed to evoke critical thinking about how we view the world, how others view the world, and how we can best work together to make it a better place.”



When it comes to advice she could give her fellow shipyarders who may be looking into programs such as NEXTGEN, she said, “The only person standing in your way is you! Do the research, recruit the support of your superiors and apply. This is a truly amazing program and a unique networking opportunity providing selectees exposure to areas of NAVSEA outside of their home organization.”



Code 300N.4 Reactor Services Supervisory Operations Project Zone Manager LaShonda Dunston heard about the NEXTGEN program through her mentor and felt it would be the perfect fit in helping her move forward in her career.



“My interest in the program stems from wanting to advance in my career and believing in the word ‘leadership’,” said Dunston. “Being both in a leadership role and being the oldest sibling in my personal life, I’m hoping to explore new skills, mentorship, and networking opportunities that could help me both professionally and personally.”



She continued, “With what I learn, I hope to inspire others and lead by example. I hope to learn balance, to help teach me essential skills and techniques I need in order to look at challenges from a different perspective. To find and apply new innovative ways of developing and managing people, and to be able to act as a role model for others.”



As she continues on her journey, she wants to encourage others to take on the challenges as well and to keep moving forward. “Never give up – programs like this are a great opportunity to learn and grow in what you do. It will also help you focus on developing yourself with a balance life, boosting confidence, more opportunities in the future, recognizing your strength, people skills, and team building.”



Stationed in NRMD Kings Bay, Radioactive Controller Doug Mandell heard about the NEXTGEN program from his Assistant Project Superintendent, going over the application and encouraging him to apply.



“In Kings Bay, professional development opportunities are limited. Seeking that opportunity for growth, when I learned that NAVSEA as a whole facilitated enterprise-wide leadership programs, it energized me. The prospect to learn and network with other people from different backgrounds and work environments appealed to me, as it presents a whole world of possibilities.”



The year-long program provides opportunities to interact with fellow cadre members as well as speakers throughout the course, exploring a curriculum focused in the read to lead book entitled The Truth About Leadership. In addition, the cadre shadows senior management and work on assignments that include traveling to a NAVSEA command to evaluate areas of concern and formulate solutions.



“What I hope to accomplish from this program is to further my development both professionally and personally, as well as make connections outside my shipyard bubble,” said Mandell. “My time in the Navy taught me the methods and value behind networking effectively, and I’m glad to be able to put that knowledge into play. As far as development, this program feels like a mental thing, making sure you have the proper mindset to be not just a productive manager in the future, but to build you into a truly effective leader.”



He continued, “I hope to bring fresh perspective with what we’re learning. All too often, we’ll have managers who hammer on to ‘just get the job done.’ While that is important, I believe it is equally important to also focus on how we get the job done. Teams that see the value in their work and how it ties into the end goal are more effective in the long-run. As far as end goals, I hope my participation in NEXTGEN affords me the opportunity to enter a management role in the future, where I can help NAVSEA continue to grow and provide meaningful contributions in some way.”



Regarding advice to those across the enterprise looking to take the next steps in their careers, Mandell said, “Stay engaged with shipyard and enterprise-wide media, and be on the lookout for opportunities to develop personally and professionally. You could meet someone who changes your outlook on your career, be invited to participate in other programs throughout the enterprise. You might even meet a manager looking for a perfect fit in their department, and you check every box. You never know until you try. Apply for everything you can, let the program leads be the ones to tell you, ‘No’, not yourself. We’re not even halfway through the program, and I’ve gained so much already.”



He expanded for those interested in NEXTGEN, “This program focuses on developing the leader vice assigning a manager. The person at the top can do their best to rally the shipyard to the mission, but it is really up to the code management and supervision to get the teams focused on how their efforts impact the mission. The ability to effectively communicate that purpose, and inspire people to take ownership and buy-in to their purpose, is priceless.”