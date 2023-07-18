Corps celebrates completion of Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation

Photo By Melanie Peterson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will celebrate the completion of...... read more read more Photo By Melanie Peterson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will celebrate the completion of the Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation project with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Aug. 2 at the Sandy Lake Recreation Area at 1 p.m. The recreation area is located at 22205 531st Lane, McGregor, Minnesota. see less | View Image Page

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will celebrate the completion of the Sandy Lake Dam rehabilitation project with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Aug. 2 at the Sandy Lake Recreation Area at 1 p.m. The recreation area is located at 22205 531st Lane, McGregor, Minnesota.



This $5.3 million project consisted of a series of upgrades to the existing dam structure including replacement of a deteriorated bulkhead wall in the lock chamber, replacement of six main water control gates, installation of a new slide gate in the log sluice chamber, removal and replacement of the 130-year-old timber upstream apron (upgraded to concrete) and updated electrical service.



The ceremony is open to the public and will also be broadcast on YouTube Live at https://youtube.com/live/oVvwZMHOoWk. The event will include brief remarks from officials, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.



The campground opened for the season on May 5, following a two-year closure due to the dam rehabilitation project. Campground reservations can be made up to six months in advance by going online to www.recreation.gov or calling 1-877-444-6777. Up to date information about the park may be obtained by visiting: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Sandy-Lake/, calling 651-290-5850, or emailing sandy.lake@usace.army.mil.



The Corps of Engineers is the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public boat landings along the Mississippi River to visitor centers at our locks and dams to full-service campgrounds. We also lease 45 recreation areas to other public entities to manage.



-30-