Army Community Service Celebrates 58 years of Service to the Ansbach Community

ANSBACH, Germany (July 24, 2023) – The Ansbach Army Community Service (ACS) is gearing up to celebrate the program’s 58th birthday on July 25th, marking nearly six decades of unwavering support to Army personnel and their families.



ACS traces its roots back to World War II where the pressing needs of military families and personnel became increasingly evident. Army spouses stepped up to run thrift stores, assisted in emergency situations amongst families, provided training and education for those who lacked experience, raised funds for those in need, all in support of the Army’s Soldiers and their families. But those programs were usually short lived, as the main contributors often had to move away to a new duty station, or their spouses separated from service. It was clear that a more stable and continuous service was needed.



The framework for ACS began with the introduction of the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program in the 1940s. Using her knowledge and experience in AER and Personnel Affairs, Lt. Col. Emma M. Baird would go on to design the structure and organization of a “Family Services Program”, the foundation for a greater overarching initiative. Recognizing the importance of this type of comprehensive support, Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Harold K. Johnson, announced the establishment of the Army Community Service on July 25, 1965.



The ACS program's founding principle was to provide a myriad of essential services and assistance to military families, civilian employees, and service members. Over the past six decades, these services have expanded to encompass deployment support, financial counseling, employment assistance, and family advocacy, making ACS a vital pillar of support for military communities worldwide.



To commemorate the occasion, the Ansbach Army Community Service team invites all community members to join in celebrating 58 years of excellence on July 25 from 11:00 am to 1:30 p.m. on Katterbach Kaserne in front of the ACS offices. The celebration will feature a barbeque lunch with birthday cake, games and activities for the whole family, and informational booths showcasing the various services offered by Ansbach ACS.



Whether you are a newcomer to Ansbach or a long-standing member of the community, this event presents an opportunity to connect with fellow community members and their families and thank the staff and countless volunteers who dedicate themselves to the betterment of the Ansbach military community every day. We hope to see you there!



xxx



The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach military community is located in the Franconian region of Bavaria and is spread across six sites and nine kasernes dispersed around the city of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim. Today, Ansbach is home to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the community's largest tenant unit, as well as the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The garrison takes pride in its support to more than 8,000 Soldiers, civilians and family members working and living in the Ansbach area.



For more news from U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, visit:



https://www.army.mil/FranconianNews or



https://www.facebook.com/usagansbachcommunity/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 07.24.2023 11:40 Story ID: 449859 Location: ANSBACH, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Community Service Celebrates 58 years of Service to the Ansbach Community, by Randolph Goldmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.