Walter Reed Recognizes Retired Army Medic Floyd Atwater for 65 Years of Dedicated Public Service

During a recent team-building exercise near the hospital's emergency room, retired U.S. Army medic Floyd Atwater received a heartwarming photographic montage that commemorated his 65-year career in public service.



"This is great!" exclaimed Atwater. "I can't really express all my appreciation and gratitude, especially from all these young service members."



Atwater, a revered figure at Walter Reed, began his journey as a medic in 1956, serving with distinction in the Korean War and earning the admiration of his colleagues for his life-saving efforts.



In 1983, Atwater embarked on a second career at Walter Reed Army Military Command (WRAMC) in Washington, DC. He joined the Material Distribution Branch (MDB) within the Department of Logistics and found fulfillment in contributing to the esteemed military hospital's operations.



Following Walter Reed's relocation to the Bethesda Navy Support Activity campus in 2011, Atwater accepted a position with the Inventory Management Central Distribution Division (IMCDD) under the Department of Logistics.



"The line between disorder and order lies in logistics," emphasized James Martin, the principal manager of the IMCDD. "Atwater embodies that spirit with his attention to detail and professionalism - meticulously keeping track of vital medical supplies as manager of the 'Security Cage'."



Even after more than six decades of public service, Atwater continues to embrace the discipline of commuting to work and performing his duties with passion and precision. When often asked about retirement, he confidently responds, "Ask me next year."

