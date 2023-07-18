Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers holds Environmental Justice meeting for Morganza project

    Corps of Engineers holds Environmental Justice meeting for Morganza project

    Photo By Ryan Labadens | Capt. Ashley Branson, a project manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New...... read more read more

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, gave a presentation on the Morganza to The Gulf of Mexico Project during an Environmental Justice Outreach Meeting held at the Terrebonne Folklife Culture Center July 19, 2023, in Houma, La.

    This hurricane and storm damage risk reduction (HSDRR) project is being designed to reduce the risk of damage related to flooding for the 1% Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP) in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes where a deterioration of coastal march has led to an increased risk of inundation.

    This environmental justice outreach effort was led by Regional Planning and Environmental Division South environmental justice specialists Andrew Perez and Quanita Kendrick, with district tribal liaison Brian Ostahowski providing part of the presentation.

    Project managers Heather Briscoe and Army Capt. Ashley Bransom then described the overall project and its objectives and goals, including flood risk reduction, as well as the proposed borrow pits and access routes for two levee reaches A & F. The presentation included maps showing the proposed borrow pits and access routes and a discussion of potential impacts and mitigation measures. There was community representation at the meeting and Corps personnel received input from community members present in-person and in online attendance.

    Environmental justice meetings are intended to ensure that residents in low-income and minority communities are proactively engaged in specific projects and can participate in project planning and design through participation in EJ-specific outreach meetings.

    For more information about the Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico Project, visit the project webpage on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Projects/Morganza-to-the-Gulf/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 10:14
    Story ID: 449843
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 
    Hometown: HOUMA, LA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers holds Environmental Justice meeting for Morganza project, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Corps of Engineers holds Environmental Justice meeting for Morganza project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    environmental
    Army Corps of Engineers
    New Orleans District
    Terrebonne Parish
    environmental justice
    Morganza to the Gulf of Mexico

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT