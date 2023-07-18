Col. Peter 'Charlie' Norsky Assumes Command of Delta 1

Space Delta 1 welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on July 17, 2023.



U.S. Space Col. Peter “Charlie” Norsky succeeded U.S. Space Force Col. Jason Schramm during the ceremony, officiated by Space Training and Readiness Command commander, Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton.



“Today marks a momentous occasion in our young but potent organization as we gather to participate in this change of command with our esteemed colleagues,” said Bratton. “It is a privilege to stand before you as we reflect on the incredible achievements within Delta 1. These momentous efforts are driving everlasting change not only with Delta 1, but within STARCOM and ultimately within the United States Space Force.”



Bratton praised Schramm's exemplary leadership which saw Delta 1 forging new frontiers and elevating its capabilities, crucially bolstering our nation's security in space.



Recalling the early days following the Delta 1 activation on Sept. 2, 2021, Bratton spoke of how Schramm rapidly assembled a formidable team that fulfilled Guardian-centric training and culture expectations, ultimately ensuring readiness across the U.S. Space Force and the Department of Defense (DoD).



“Under Jason, Delta 1 pioneered a series of groundbreaking training exercises, notably the SKIES SERIES, revolutionized the training pipeline with GATEWAY training and innovative Spacepower Discipline courses, and earned DoD accreditation for our SPACE FLAG exercise, ultimately achieving my guidance of preparing every Guardian,” he said.



At the end of his remarks, Bratton affirmed his belief in Norsky's ability to drive Delta 1's continuous evolution and progress.



“Today, we warmly welcome Colonel Peter 'Charlie' Norsky as he assumes command of Delta 1,” Bratton said. “His [Norsky’s] remarkable track record, strategic acumen, and unwavering dedication to our mission establish him as the ideal leader for this new era.”



“Charlie, the torch is now passed to you,” Bratton continued. “It's your turn to meet the challenges head-on, fulfill the high expectations we all hold for Delta 1 in providing world-class training, and to continue building the culture and connection within our ranks.”



A distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, Norsky joined the Air Force in 2002. He has held a variety of positions at the squadron and group levels in missile warning operations, training, evaluation, operational testing, and weapons and tactics throughout his career.



Before his current assignment, Norsky served as the Chief of the Integration Division at U.S. Space Force Headquarters in Washington D.C.



In his inaugural address as Delta commander, Norsky emphasized the U.S. Space Force’s responsibility of protecting and defending our nation’s capabilities against adversary aggression.



“Here in Delta 1, the work you all do every day produces combat ready forces that will ensure our space capabilities for this generation and many more to come,” Norsky said. “And readying the next generation for combat is a duty levied on all of us, and one that I take to heart.”



In his farewell address, Schramm said, “It has been the honor of my life to be the commander of Delta 1.”



“I am so proud of all we accomplished, and I will always keep an eye on Delta 1 to see what great things you do in the future,” Schramm said. “Team, keep training our warfighters to dominate in space. We are counting on you to keep us ahead of our adversaries in this critical domain, and I know you will do so.”

