Military Sealift Command Pacific Welcomes New Commander Capt. Micah Murphy

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command (far left), Capt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command (far left), Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific (center), and Capt. Micah Murphy bow their heads for the benediction during the Military Sealift Command Pacific Change of Command Ceremony. Bridgewater was relieved of command by Murphy. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) welcomes its new leader, Capt.Micah Murphy. Murphy assumed command from Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, who has served as commander of MSCPAC since 2020.

Murphy joins the MSC team following a position as the Strategy Implementation Branch Chief at U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany.



A native of Wheaton, IL, Murphy served at-sea aboard USS Kinkade (DD 965) and USS Fletcher (DD 992) as part of the “Sea Swap” initiative, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), USS Momsen (DDG 92), and commanded Mine Countermeasures Crew Exultant aboard USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and USS Chief (MCM 14). He was also selected to Command and help rebuild the USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) following a deadly 2017 collision.



His shore and staff assignments include executive assistant to the Chief of Legislative Affairs, special assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations, legislative fellow to U.S. Senator John McCain, federal executive fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, adjunct fellow at the U.S. Naval Institute, and Commanding Officer of Afloat Training Group Western Pacific in Yokosuka, Japan.



“I’m looking forward to being a part of the MSC team,” said Murphy. “MSC has a great reputation of highly motivated and professional people supporting the Navy. I have a lot to learn, and I am ready for the challenge.”



During the ceremony onboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, Calif., Murphy relieved Bridgewater, who since assuming command of MSCPAC, has overseen a wide range of operations and exercises, including the Operation Deep Freeze resupply mission to Antarctica, Arctic, the Pacific Partnership deployment of hospital ship USNS Mercy and the 2022 Rim of the Pacific exercise where MSCPAC ships delivered 16 million gallons of diesel ship fuel, more than 4 million gallons of JP5 aviation fuel and 337 pallets of food and supplies during 101 resupply evolutions at sea.



The ceremony also included a retirement ceremony that concluded Bridewater’s 30-year military career which included time in the Army and the Navy.



“I can’t imagine a better job to finish my Naval career then to have served here at MSCPAC,” said Bridgewater. “Thank you to the entire team and I wish you nothing but the best moving forward.”



The ceremony was attended by VIP guests including Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, Commander U.S. Third Fleet, Rear Adm. Larry Watkins, deputy commander, U.S. Navy Third Fleet, Rear Adm. Scott Jones, U.S Navy (ret.), Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command, various family and friends and members of the MSC and MSCPAC teams.



“Leaders who demonstrate both operational excellence and strong character are needed to propel our Navy forward,” said Wettlaufer. “Our greatest strength is in the incredible pool of talent we attract and we bear witness to this fact today.”