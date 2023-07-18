California Native, Norwich University NROTC Grad Retires After 30 Years of Naval Service

By James Stockman, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – A native of South Gate, California, and 1993 graduate of Norwich University’s Navy ROTC program retired from the Navy during a change-of-command and retirement ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, July 20.



The U.S. Navy and Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) bid farewell to Capt. Edgardo Moreno after 30 years of naval service.



“What truly sets Capt. Moreno apart is his character,” said Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, president, Naval War College, who was the guest speaker and served with Moreno during his tenure as commander, Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC). “A man of unparalleled positivity and genuine empathy, he wore his heart on his sleeve.”



Garvin also praised Moreno for his leadership during the difficult events that impacted NASC during his tenure.



“Whether it was handling the aftermath of the tragedy of the loss of three shipmates on 6 December 2019, or when NASC tragically lost two senior leaders in a plane crash, Capt. Moreno stepped in,” said Garvin. “Put simply, but accurately, he was the right human at the right time. His relationship with the Gold Star families, his calls to staff in times of joy and sorrow, and his meticulousness with evaluations, awards, and officer packages are the moments that show the depth of his character.”



Moreno, who assumed command of NASC in June 2020, oversaw the training of more than 4,400 Navy, Marine, Coast Guard, and international flight students and flight surgeons; finalized the transition from Aviation Preflight Indoctrination and Introductory Flight Screening programs to the unified Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation program; oversaw the development of the Student Naval Aviator Junior Officer Course; and much more.



“The importance of your role of introducing our newest teammates to our community is massive,” said NETC Commander, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, who presided over the ceremony. “I’ve watched your personal touch, humility and grace as you’ve spoken with dozens and dozens of students. You’ve done an incredible job setting conditions by your constant example for naval aviation to be the most lethal and survivable force our nation has ever seen.”



Moreno, a naval aviator since 1996, offered one last piece of advice to the many NASC students in attendance.



“Be proud of serving your country,” said Moreno. “Carry on the legacy that is uniquely yours. Above all else, remember that integrity is the foundation of everything we do, and all business should be conducted with professionalism, respect, ownership and humility. Strive to be the best version of yourself.”



Moreno closed the ceremony by thanking everyone who helped him get to today and described what he will remember most about his naval career.



“I am going to remember the people and all the personalities. How everybody has been kind and respectful to me,” said Moreno. “The camaraderie, camaraderie is very unique to naval aviation. That is something that is going to stick with me for the rest of my life.”



As a career helicopter pilot, Moreno commanded Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HS) 11 and USS San Antonio (LPD 17). He also deployed with HS-14, Carrier Air Wing 8, and HS-3. He participated in Operations Iraqi Freedom, Telic, Enduring Freedom, Copper Dune and Odyssey Lightning, and Exercise Noble Shirley.



Ashore, Moreno served as a fleet replacement instructor at HS-10; helicopter shore detailer at Navy Personnel Command; political-military planner at Joint Chiefs of Staff, Deputy Directorate for Western Hemisphere, J5, Plans and Policy, Homeland Defense Branch, Defense Support of Civil Authorities; and interim associate dean of academics at Joint Forces Staff College.



Following his retirement from the Navy, Moreno plans to remain in Pensacola and hopes to continue developing future leaders at the University of West Florida.

