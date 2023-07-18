Intel Soldiers Revolutionize Logistics Units, Enhancing Efficiency and Preparedness

Orlando, Fla.- Nearly 30 intelligence Soldiers from various units within the 377th Theater Sustainment Command attended the first of what will be the future of intelligence training using the Army Foundation Intelligence Training Program. The 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command organized the event, which included trainers from the Southeastern Army Reserve Intel Support Center (SEARISC), the 377th TSC, and the U.S. Army Reserve Command. The Foundry program, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating the development of the intelligence community, has emerged as a driving force behind the modernization of military capabilities.

"The goal of this training was to give the 377th TSC's intelligence community the chance to train as many Soldiers as possible and, of course, to network. We can piggyback off each other since this is a low-density MOS by joining forces," Captain Kelli Gleiser, G2 Operations Officer, 377th TSC, stated.

This program operates on the principles of collaboration and agility, allowing intelligence Soldiers to tackle complex challenges with speed and efficiency. By leveraging the expertise and resources of multiple stakeholders. The program has created a unique ecosystem that provides creative problem-solving and a rapid transition from ideas to operational solutions.

Over the course of five days, the training focused on providing intelligence Soldiers the opportunity to undertake a step-by-step mission analysis using tactical instructions prepared for US Army Reserve Command Collective Training Exercise (CTEP) events. Attendees received formal training in the S-2 baseline fundamentals, Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield and Battlespace (IPB), becoming familiar with the conference educated attendees on the risks associated with modern technology and empowered them with tools to safeguard their Decisive Action Training Environment (DATE) or similar operating environment and threat set built for their exercise, as well as developing relevant intelligence products to assist their commands in determining the best courses of action for mission accomplishment.

"It's important for the intelligence soldiers to know that they are not forgotten, and commands have military intelligence. Soldiers assigned to sustainment commands are not being properly sourced, and there are a lot that don't know what their role is or how they can support sustainment from the military intelligence perspective," said Sergeant First Class Jan Quinones, Intel NCOIC, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

This training taught the integration of intelligence by soldiers within sustainment commands, which brings numerous benefits. One of the key advantages is the enhanced ability to detect and counter potential threats along the logistics chain. With their expertise in threat assessment and analysis, these Soldiers can provide invaluable insights into the risks associated with transportation routes, supply depots, and distribution networks. By identifying vulnerabilities and anticipating threats on the battlefield, intelligence Soldiers can help develop proactive security measures, fortify supply lines, and safeguard critical resources by conducting ongoing training for assigned intel Soldiers.

Traditionally, intelligence Soldiers conducted training outside their realm of expertise; Foundry training allows military leaders to make better use of intelligence Soldiers beyond traditional security clearance monitoring. Commanders gain access to real-time intelligence, analysis, and predictive capabilities, enabling them to make informed decisions and respond swiftly to dynamic operational environments.

“Events like this enable networking, collaboration, and joint creation”, according to Quinones.

With increased threats from cyber attackers, intelligence officers are becoming more aware of the need to be proactive about security and privacy protection. The conference educated attendees on the risks associated with modern technology and empowered them with the tools to safeguard their networks. Attendees left feeling empowered and prepared to tackle any challenges they may face in protecting information from malicious actors. By coming together for this event, intelligence personnel can stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments and be better equipped to safeguard their networks.

According to Mr. Joel Harbaugh, G2 Operations Training Support, U.S. Army Reserve Command, "First of all, it's really important because when you deploy, especially in the anticipated types of conflicts that we're looking at today, with large-scale combat operations and a multidomain, very complex operating environment, there's no safe place anymore."

The integration of intelligence Soldiers into sustainment commands is increasingly recognized as a force multiplier, providing a strategic advantage in an ever evolving and complex operational landscape.

As the military continues to adapt to emerging challenges, the integration of intelligence Soldiers within sustainment commands is set to become standard practice. The symbiotic relationship between intelligence and logistics functions ensures that military forces are well-prepared, agile, and resilient. By leveraging the analytical prowess and situational awareness of intelligence Soldiers, logistical units can navigate an increasingly complex global environment while delivering critical information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 14:58 Story ID: 449762 Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intel Soldiers Revolutionize Logistics Units, Enhancing Efficiency and Preparedness, by MAJ Dianna Pegeuese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.