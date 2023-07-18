CIWT Commander Visits IWTC San Diego

Courtesy Photo | Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Commanding Officer Capt. Christopher Bryant recognized Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego staff and instructors prior to an all hands call. IWTC San Diego provides a continuum of information warfare training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations see less | View Image Page

By Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Blankenship



SAN DIEGO – Capt. Christopher Bryant, commanding officer of Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), met with instructors and staff during a visit to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego on July 10, 2023.



During his visit, Bryant and CIWT Command Master Chief Jason Thibodeaux toured three training facilities maintained by IWTC San Diego and received updates on current and future IWTC San Diego-based courses vital to fleet readiness.



Discussions also included Information Warfare (IW) community initiatives, the importance of continued integration and proximity to waterfront operational piers, and ways CIWT can assist instructors to maximize training effectiveness and alleviate administrative burdens.



“It was great to get a chance to see firsthand the high level of effort and dedication that our staff at IWTC San Diego puts into training our IW Sailors,” said Bryant. “Their hard work and professionalism are appreciated by our command, as well as by the fleet they serve.”



IWTC San Diego Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Greg Gabriel, noted that this visit was a great opportunity for Bryant and Thibodeaux to experience IWTC San Diego’s unique capabilities and expertise first-hand as the primary organization responsible for training current and future IW professionals across the Pacific Fleet.



“We always welcome an opportunity to highlight the accomplishments our amazing military and civilian staff with senior leaders,” said Gabriel. “I am grateful for CIWT’s unwavering leadership and support, which is critical to maintaining our edge as world’s most capable naval force in the information domain.”



IWTC San Diego provides a continuum of information warfare training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. The primary training audience includes IW officers and enlisted ratings such as Cryptologic Technicians (CT), Intelligence Specialists (IS), Information System Technicians (IT), and Electronics Technicians (ET) supporting operational and shore-based commands throughout the Pacific.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.