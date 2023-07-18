Fort Sill Army Community Services celebrates 58 years of dedicated support

Photo By Angela Turner | Fort Sill Garrison Commander, Col. Jim Peay, and Fort Sill Army Community Services...... read more read more Photo By Angela Turner | Fort Sill Garrison Commander, Col. Jim Peay, and Fort Sill Army Community Services Director, Monica Ulibarri, cut a cake Friday, July 21, 2023, in celebration of ACS' 58th birthday. “Join us in celebrating 58 years of Fort Sill Army Community Services and the remarkable support it has provided to our military community,” said Peay. “Together, we honor the past, embrace the present and build a stronger future for all who call Fort Sill home.” see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (July 21, 2023) — This week marks a significant milestone for Fort Sill Army Community Services (ACS) as it proudly celebrates 58 years of providing exceptional support and services to the Fort Sill community.



Since its inception in 1965, ACS has been an invaluable resource, empowering Soldiers, civilians and their families to thrive in the military lifestyle and overcome challenges, said Monica Ulibarri, ACS director.



ACS has been a steadfast companion to service members and their families, offering a wide range of programs and services tailored to meet the unique needs of the military community. From providing essential support during deployments to assisting with relocation, ACS has been a pillar of strength, resilience and compassion.



"Fort Sill Army Community Services has been a lifeline for countless individuals and families throughout the years," said Fort Sill Garrison Commander, Col. James Peay. "Their unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our military community is truly commendable. We are incredibly proud to celebrate this remarkable milestone and the positive impact ACS has had on our Fort Sill family."



Over the past 58 years, ACS has continually evolved to address emerging needs and ensure it remains a vital resource for the community. The services provided by ACS encompass a wide spectrum of support, including the Family Advocacy Program; Army Emergency Relief (AER); Employment Readiness Program; Survivor Outreach Services; Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP); and the Financial Readiness Program.



"ACS stands as the crucial link for Soldiers and Families — the vital gateway to a plethora of services and support,” said Ulibarri. “Without this invaluable community service, families would miss out on essential employment opportunities, resume writing assistance, budget guidance and financial counseling. Moreover, our exceptional family members and children benefit from the specialized services they receive through ACS.”



Throughout the years, ACS has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the well-being and resilience of the Fort Sill community. From hosting educational workshops to organizing community events, ACS has fostered a sense of belonging and camaraderie among military families.



As ACS celebrates its 58th anniversary, it remains dedicated to its mission of supporting the Fort Sill community. The remarkable achievements and impact of ACS would not have been possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of its staff and volunteers, said Ulibarri. Their passion, empathy, and commitment to service have positively touched the lives of countless individuals and families.



Fort Sill Army Community Services looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence and serving as a trusted resource for the Fort Sill community in the years to come. For more information about the services and programs offered by ACS, please visit https://sill.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service



“Join us in celebrating 58 years of Fort Sill Army Community Services and the remarkable support it has provided to our military community,” said Peay. “Together, we honor the past, embrace the present and build a stronger future for all who call Fort Sill home.”