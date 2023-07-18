4th Fighter Wing kicks off RAZOR TALON 23-1

The 4th Fighter Wing will execute RAZOR TALON 23-1 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., and various locations throughout the southeast region beginning July 24 for approximately five days.



Air Combat Command is revamping specific wing organizations to align with the Air Force’s Force Generation model to create “lead wings,” which are tailorable, deployable packages of combat airpower assets and Airmen.



The 4th FW has been designated as one of ACC’s Lead Wing and RAZOR TALON will help prepare the 4th FW for its ACC’s Lead Wing certification. It will test the Lead Wing’s ability to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver and sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic, contested environment.



As part of this exercise, fighter and mobility aircraft, contingency response assets, personnel and assets from the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps and total force partners will support the lead wing.



Additionally, RAZOR TALON 23-1 provides an opportunity for Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region personnel to conduct homeland defense efforts against simulated airborne threats. NORAD ensures U.S. and Canadian aerospace control to include air defense operations through a network of alert fighters, tankers, airborne early warning aircraft, rotary wing air interceptors, and ground-based air defense assets cued by interagency and defense radars.



Any questions about RAZOR TALON can be directed to 4th FW Public Affairs at 4fw.pa@us.af.mil.

