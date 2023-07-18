NAVFAC Selects EXWC’s Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 27, 2023) ─ In late June, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) selected one employee from each of its component commands to receive the coveted Drum E award as Environmental Restoration Employee of the Year. This year, NAVFAC honored Mr. Travis Lewis from the Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) with the award.



As a member of EXWC’s Environmental Restoration Technology Branch, Mr. Lewis made extraordinary contributions to many important NAVFAC initiatives in fiscal year 2022. As one of the first members of the Red Hill Emergency Response Team, Mr. Lewis demonstrated leadership on the Petroleum Recovery Group, for which he received a Seabees Challenge Coin from then-NAVFAC-Commander RADM John Korka. In May 2022, Mr. Lewis also applied his expertise to help NAVFAC Far East dispose of petroleum sludge stored in fuel caves at Sasebo, Japan. US Forces Japan and the Government of Japan expressed great appreciation for his assistance. He also played a key role in formulating the Navy’s response to complex cleanups at NSWC Keyport, MCAS Cherry Point, and NAWS China Lake.



Mr. Lewis has made many other important contributions during his many assignments, including continuing support for the Red Hill response, providing vapor intrusion guidance and recommendations for buildings at Former NAS Alameda, conducting quality assurance document reviews for NAVFAC Hawaii and Marianas, and providing cost estimation support for NAVFAC.



Mr. Lewis joined NAVFAC EXWC’s Environmental Restoration Technology Branch as an Environmental Engineer in July 2016. Prior to that he worked for ten years in various private firms engaged in mining operations and site cleanup.



He has a M.S. in Civil & Environmental Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, where he graduated Magna cum Laude.



In addition to his work as a civilian employee at NAVFAC EXWC, Mr. Lewis is an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves and serves as a volunteer firefighter for his community.



Patterned after the Navy’s other “E” awards, such as the famous Battle E that signifies the overall readiness of a command to carry out its assigned wartime tasks, the Drum E goes to employees with the greatest contributions towards cleaning up and closing sites in an efficient, effective, and sustainable manner.



About Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC)

NAVFAC EXWC is a U.S. Navy command of more than 1,100 dedicated federal employees, military personnel, and contractors who provide research, development, testing and evaluation, in-service engineering, and lifecycle management for shore, oceans, and expeditionary domains.

