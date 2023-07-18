More than 50 Wright-Patt staff sergeants selected for promotion

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted its technical sergeant release party July 14. Fifty-three Airmen made the list of new selects out of just 5,354 Air Force-wide.
With the lowest rate selection in over 25 years, only 14.5% of Airmen made rank this year.
“I feel so happy,” said Staff Sgt. Cristal Pittman, 711th Human Performance Wing. “This is the first rank that I have made where I had a consistent goal set that I am trying to achieve and I feel like it is attainable – hopefully from here, it is an upward trend.”
Leadership from the 88th Air Base Wing thanked the supervisors, leaders and families who helped get the new technical sergeant selects to the point where they are today.
“Congratulations to those that have been selected,” said Col. Travis Pond, 88 ABW vice commander. “You are now our most technical experts – you are supervisors, you are leaders.”
This selection was the most competitive in 25 years, officials said, making the celebration even more meaningful to the Airmen recognized.
During the release party, Airmen reflected on why being promoted to technical sergeant meant so much.
“For me, making this rank shows not only myself, but my daughter, that anything is achievable,” said Staff Sgt. Charles Rideout, 711th Human Performance Wing. “It not only shows her strong leadership, but what setting and achieving your goals looks like.”
Technical sergeants are the second level of NCOs in the Air Force. They are qualified to perform complex technical duties and supervision.
“Becoming a technical sergeant gives me the leadership experiences to not only gain technical skills, but to be able to lead people regardless of where my future takes me,” said Staff Sgt. Jillian Vazquez, National Air and Space Intelligence Center. “I feel like no matter where I go, I can take these military core values and leadership experiences with me – this also gives my family a good foundation that’s built with integrity and striving for excellence.”
Technical sergeants are responsible for the career development of Airmen. Selects highlighted that mentors and leaders helped guide them throughout the process, providing a mirror image of what they want to become in the future.
“What are the two hardest ranks to make?” asked Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88 ABW command chief. “Technical and senior. You all have already cracked the code on one, so continue to do the best things that you are doing.”
All the selects beamed with pride after the ceremony, sharing laughs and camaraderie with friends, co-workers and loved ones.
“You are going to do amazing things,” Morales said. “Continue to build teams, build up yourself, develop others, develop ideas and develop your organization.”
Below is the list of 2023 technical sergeant selects from Wright-Patterson AFB:
Staff Sgt. Lindsey Alexander
Staff Sgt. Kareem Beckles
Staff Sgt. Anthony Biagi
Staff Sgt. Sherry Bland
Staff Sgt. Jacob Brown
Staff Sgt. Benjamin Duck
Staff Sgt. Christopher Escobar
Staff Sgt. Devin Firestone
Staff Sgt. Tyler Boraas
Staff Sgt. Garrett Gray
Staff Sgt. Mary Hicks
Staff Sgt. James Walker
Staff Sgt. Joseph Jones
Staff Sgt. Keenan Knop
Staff Sgt. Andrew Lawson
Staff Sgt. Zachary Nicewarner
Staff Sgt. Daniel O’Connor
Staff Sgt. Nana Ofosuyeboah
Staff Sgt. Clayton Oveson
Staff Sgt. David Pegg
Staff Sgt. Gomez Ramirez
Staff Sgt. Bradley Schreer
Staff Sgt. Johnathan Seppala
Staff Sgt. Patrick Smith
Staff Sgt. Lyric Stoy
Staff Sgt. Steven Stoy
Staff Sgt. Robert Taylor
Staff Sgt. Melissa Thompson
Staff Sgt. Aysha Truett
Staff Sgt. Steven Wineman
Staff Sgt. Brittany Barnes
Staff Sgt. Lacey Pina
Staff Sgt. Megan Brewer
Staff Sgt. Kayla Carswell
Staff Sgt. Molly Feuerhak
Staff Sgt. Hannah Gaddie
Staff Sgt. Ariana Galjour
Staff Sgt. Matthew Ketterling
Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Konopczk
Staff Sgt. Jake Luceri
Staff Sgt. Uchechi Onwuanaibe
Staff Sgt. Delilah Pina
Staff Sgt. Cristal Pittman
Staff Sgt. Allen Potter
Staff Sgt. Charles Rideout
Staff Sgt. Queneth Salazar
Staff Sgt. Jared Schweitzer
Staff Sgt. David Staubs
Staff Sgt. Jacob Swisher
Staff Sgt. Jillian Vazquez
Staff Sgt. Sarah Waddell
Staff Sgt. Skyla Warden
Staff Sgt. Brenden Fredrickson
