More than 50 Wright-Patt staff sergeants selected for promotion

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted its technical sergeant release party July 14. Fifty-three Airmen made the list of new selects out of just 5,354 Air Force-wide.

With the lowest rate selection in over 25 years, only 14.5% of Airmen made rank this year.



“I feel so happy,” said Staff Sgt. Cristal Pittman, 711th Human Performance Wing. “This is the first rank that I have made where I had a consistent goal set that I am trying to achieve and I feel like it is attainable – hopefully from here, it is an upward trend.”



Leadership from the 88th Air Base Wing thanked the supervisors, leaders and families who helped get the new technical sergeant selects to the point where they are today.



“Congratulations to those that have been selected,” said Col. Travis Pond, 88 ABW vice commander. “You are now our most technical experts – you are supervisors, you are leaders.”



This selection was the most competitive in 25 years, officials said, making the celebration even more meaningful to the Airmen recognized.



During the release party, Airmen reflected on why being promoted to technical sergeant meant so much.



“For me, making this rank shows not only myself, but my daughter, that anything is achievable,” said Staff Sgt. Charles Rideout, 711th Human Performance Wing. “It not only shows her strong leadership, but what setting and achieving your goals looks like.”



Technical sergeants are the second level of NCOs in the Air Force. They are qualified to perform complex technical duties and supervision.



“Becoming a technical sergeant gives me the leadership experiences to not only gain technical skills, but to be able to lead people regardless of where my future takes me,” said Staff Sgt. Jillian Vazquez, National Air and Space Intelligence Center. “I feel like no matter where I go, I can take these military core values and leadership experiences with me – this also gives my family a good foundation that’s built with integrity and striving for excellence.”



Technical sergeants are responsible for the career development of Airmen. Selects highlighted that mentors and leaders helped guide them throughout the process, providing a mirror image of what they want to become in the future.



“What are the two hardest ranks to make?” asked Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88 ABW command chief. “Technical and senior. You all have already cracked the code on one, so continue to do the best things that you are doing.”



All the selects beamed with pride after the ceremony, sharing laughs and camaraderie with friends, co-workers and loved ones.



“You are going to do amazing things,” Morales said. “Continue to build teams, build up yourself, develop others, develop ideas and develop your organization.”



Below is the list of 2023 technical sergeant selects from Wright-Patterson AFB:

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Alexander

Staff Sgt. Kareem Beckles

Staff Sgt. Anthony Biagi

Staff Sgt. Sherry Bland

Staff Sgt. Jacob Brown

Staff Sgt. Benjamin Duck

Staff Sgt. Christopher Escobar

Staff Sgt. Devin Firestone

Staff Sgt. Tyler Boraas

Staff Sgt. Garrett Gray

Staff Sgt. Mary Hicks

Staff Sgt. James Walker

Staff Sgt. Joseph Jones

Staff Sgt. Keenan Knop

Staff Sgt. Andrew Lawson

Staff Sgt. Zachary Nicewarner

Staff Sgt. Daniel O’Connor

Staff Sgt. Nana Ofosuyeboah

Staff Sgt. Clayton Oveson

Staff Sgt. David Pegg

Staff Sgt. Gomez Ramirez

Staff Sgt. Bradley Schreer

Staff Sgt. Johnathan Seppala

Staff Sgt. Patrick Smith

Staff Sgt. Lyric Stoy

Staff Sgt. Steven Stoy

Staff Sgt. Robert Taylor

Staff Sgt. Melissa Thompson

Staff Sgt. Aysha Truett

Staff Sgt. Steven Wineman

Staff Sgt. Brittany Barnes

Staff Sgt. Lacey Pina

Staff Sgt. Megan Brewer

Staff Sgt. Kayla Carswell

Staff Sgt. Molly Feuerhak

Staff Sgt. Hannah Gaddie

Staff Sgt. Ariana Galjour

Staff Sgt. Matthew Ketterling

Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Konopczk

Staff Sgt. Jake Luceri

Staff Sgt. Uchechi Onwuanaibe

Staff Sgt. Delilah Pina

Staff Sgt. Cristal Pittman

Staff Sgt. Allen Potter

Staff Sgt. Charles Rideout

Staff Sgt. Queneth Salazar

Staff Sgt. Jared Schweitzer

Staff Sgt. David Staubs

Staff Sgt. Jacob Swisher

Staff Sgt. Jillian Vazquez

Staff Sgt. Sarah Waddell

Staff Sgt. Skyla Warden

Staff Sgt. Brenden Fredrickson

