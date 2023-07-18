Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than 50 Wright-Patt staff sergeants selected for promotion

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Story by Kayla Prather 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted its technical sergeant release party July 14. Fifty-three Airmen made the list of new selects out of just 5,354 Air Force-wide.
    With the lowest rate selection in over 25 years, only 14.5% of Airmen made rank this year.

    “I feel so happy,” said Staff Sgt. Cristal Pittman, 711th Human Performance Wing. “This is the first rank that I have made where I had a consistent goal set that I am trying to achieve and I feel like it is attainable – hopefully from here, it is an upward trend.”

    Leadership from the 88th Air Base Wing thanked the supervisors, leaders and families who helped get the new technical sergeant selects to the point where they are today.

    “Congratulations to those that have been selected,” said Col. Travis Pond, 88 ABW vice commander. “You are now our most technical experts – you are supervisors, you are leaders.”

    This selection was the most competitive in 25 years, officials said, making the celebration even more meaningful to the Airmen recognized.

    During the release party, Airmen reflected on why being promoted to technical sergeant meant so much.

    “For me, making this rank shows not only myself, but my daughter, that anything is achievable,” said Staff Sgt. Charles Rideout, 711th Human Performance Wing. “It not only shows her strong leadership, but what setting and achieving your goals looks like.”

    Technical sergeants are the second level of NCOs in the Air Force. They are qualified to perform complex technical duties and supervision.

    “Becoming a technical sergeant gives me the leadership experiences to not only gain technical skills, but to be able to lead people regardless of where my future takes me,” said Staff Sgt. Jillian Vazquez, National Air and Space Intelligence Center. “I feel like no matter where I go, I can take these military core values and leadership experiences with me – this also gives my family a good foundation that’s built with integrity and striving for excellence.”

    Technical sergeants are responsible for the career development of Airmen. Selects highlighted that mentors and leaders helped guide them throughout the process, providing a mirror image of what they want to become in the future.

    “What are the two hardest ranks to make?” asked Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88 ABW command chief. “Technical and senior. You all have already cracked the code on one, so continue to do the best things that you are doing.”

    All the selects beamed with pride after the ceremony, sharing laughs and camaraderie with friends, co-workers and loved ones.

    “You are going to do amazing things,” Morales said. “Continue to build teams, build up yourself, develop others, develop ideas and develop your organization.”

    Below is the list of 2023 technical sergeant selects from Wright-Patterson AFB:
    Staff Sgt. Lindsey Alexander
    Staff Sgt. Kareem Beckles
    Staff Sgt. Anthony Biagi
    Staff Sgt. Sherry Bland
    Staff Sgt. Jacob Brown
    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Duck
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Escobar
    Staff Sgt. Devin Firestone
    Staff Sgt. Tyler Boraas
    Staff Sgt. Garrett Gray
    Staff Sgt. Mary Hicks
    Staff Sgt. James Walker
    Staff Sgt. Joseph Jones
    Staff Sgt. Keenan Knop
    Staff Sgt. Andrew Lawson
    Staff Sgt. Zachary Nicewarner
    Staff Sgt. Daniel O’Connor
    Staff Sgt. Nana Ofosuyeboah
    Staff Sgt. Clayton Oveson
    Staff Sgt. David Pegg
    Staff Sgt. Gomez Ramirez
    Staff Sgt. Bradley Schreer
    Staff Sgt. Johnathan Seppala
    Staff Sgt. Patrick Smith
    Staff Sgt. Lyric Stoy
    Staff Sgt. Steven Stoy
    Staff Sgt. Robert Taylor
    Staff Sgt. Melissa Thompson
    Staff Sgt. Aysha Truett
    Staff Sgt. Steven Wineman
    Staff Sgt. Brittany Barnes
    Staff Sgt. Lacey Pina
    Staff Sgt. Megan Brewer
    Staff Sgt. Kayla Carswell
    Staff Sgt. Molly Feuerhak
    Staff Sgt. Hannah Gaddie
    Staff Sgt. Ariana Galjour
    Staff Sgt. Matthew Ketterling
    Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Konopczk
    Staff Sgt. Jake Luceri
    Staff Sgt. Uchechi Onwuanaibe
    Staff Sgt. Delilah Pina
    Staff Sgt. Cristal Pittman
    Staff Sgt. Allen Potter
    Staff Sgt. Charles Rideout
    Staff Sgt. Queneth Salazar
    Staff Sgt. Jared Schweitzer
    Staff Sgt. David Staubs
    Staff Sgt. Jacob Swisher
    Staff Sgt. Jillian Vazquez
    Staff Sgt. Sarah Waddell
    Staff Sgt. Skyla Warden
    Staff Sgt. Brenden Fredrickson

