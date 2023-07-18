Cole Leaves Legacy of Selfless Service

Photo By Charles Walker | Rhonda Cole, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District CIO/G6 operations officer,...... read more read more Photo By Charles Walker | Rhonda Cole, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District CIO/G6 operations officer, center, poses with her family at her retirement ceremony at the Mobile District annex building in Mobile, Alabama, July 14, 2023. Cole, who retired after 40 years of service in the federal government, said her family has been her rock throughout her career. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Core Values are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.



Although she never spent a day in Army greens, Rhonda Cole, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District CIO/G6 operations officer, served her 40-year civilian career working and serving the Army.



In all that time Cole has consistently strived to put others before herself, as was witnessed by several past and current supervisors and co-workers who were at her retirement ceremony at the Mobile District Office annex building in Mobile, Alabama on July 14, 2023.



“Ms. Cole has been a breath of fresh air to our organization,” said Dr. Ayanna Lenard, Director Business Management Directorate of U.S. Army CEIT. “Her dedication, selfless service, leadership and outstanding customer service have left an indelible mark within the Office of the CIO/G-6 and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”



Cole started her career in November of 1983 in the Directorate of Public Works at Fort Benning, Georgia and was in that position for 10 years. She then moved to a position with the Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning for 17 years and then moved to the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning for six years, until her current position in the Mobile District where she has been for the past seven years.



She said her family has been her biggest inspiration since the beginning of her career and uses her move to Mobile as a prime example of that support.



“My family has been my rock from the beginning,” Cole said. “Making the move to Mobile is just one of the examples of their unbridled support. I moved to Mobile with a packed car and nowhere to live. I slept on my daughter’s dorm room floor at University of South Alabama for a month before finding an apartment for rent. My husband visited once a month and I went home once a month until getting a job with USACE Acquisitions and Contract Management Office (ACMO) as a virtual enterprise contracting officer representative which allowed me to move back home to Smith’s Station, Alabama in October 2019.”



Tim Tarver, Mobile District IT Chief, said Cole combined not only professionalism, but a cheerful attitude to her job that made her highly successful.



“Rhonda’s service to the Mobile District as the CIO/G6 operations officer is unsurpassed,” Tarver said. “After she transitioned to CIO/G6 Acquisitions, she continued to go above and beyond to ensure the needs of the Mobile District were met. Her professionalism coupled with her consistent optimistic outlook and positive attitude was contagious and brought sunshine to everyone. Rhonda is truly a special person who is always thinking of others. We will miss her greatly and wish her the best!”



Another example of Cole’s selfless attitude was her role as a Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Peer Supporter. In this role she has traveled to Mobile and other Districts to support staff dealing with critical incidents such as personnel tragedies such as a sudden death or a natural disaster, etc.



Ronald Fletcher, Chief of ACMO, said that her when you combine what she did for ACMO and her volunteer work for CISM, it shows her true commitment to serving others.



“She is a strong advocate for the team, as well as exhibiting dedication to teamwork in her own performance,” Fletcher said. “She has served effectively in many different roles and she further demonstrates this by volunteering as a member of the USACE CISM team. She develops rapport with her colleagues and shows she is willing to help them and empathize with them during stressful times.”



Cole said she plenty of things planned post retirement such as becoming a “tootsie” to her grandson which is due in September, going on a South African Safari next year and taking life a little slower with family and friends.



She also had some advice for those thinking of planning a career with USACE.



“Just do it!,” Cole said. “I wish I had worked for USACE early on in my career, but glad I got to end it with a top-notch organization. Uncle Sam has given me so many opportunities to excel in my career. I would challenge a new Corps employee to raise your hand, do things that are outside your normal area of responsibility, it will take you to wonderful, unexpected places.”



Lenard summed up the feelings of Cole’s family, friends, and co-workers when she said Cole has been the embodiment of the Army Core Values throughout her career.



“Her forward thinking, innovative approach to problem solving, and passion for her work have been critical to the success of the OrderTrak and Ready/Ship programs,” Lenard said. “Whether leading efforts through the CISM program or using her exceptional acquisition expertise, it is clear Cole truly had a positive impact on others throughout her 40 years of federal service.”