Community Commons opens doors as safe haven for base resources

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – The 52nd Fighter Wing held a soft opening July 21 for Community Commons, relocating and consolidating on-base resources to a centralized location for Saber Nation.



The new facility now houses the Airman's Attic, Thrift Store, Host Nation Council, Food Pantry, USO, American Red Cross, 52nd Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation, library, and the Information, Tickets and Travel office.



“Look to the Community Commons as a safe haven for Airmen and families,” said 1st Lt. Aleena Kearns, 52nd MSG executive officer. “It’s a place where Sabers can gather, spend time, and have access to a plethora of on-base agencies. Creating this safe environment for Saber Nation will promote connectivity and reduce isolation for Sabers.”



As the name suggests, establishing the Community Commons was a community effort, with members from various parts of the 52nd Fighter Wing working together to achieve opening day in a timely manner.



"With a combined 5,000 volunteer hours, more than 171 volunteers made this opening possible," said Col. Steven Lamb, 52nd Mission Support Group commander. "This is a community center built by the community, for the base community."



\The Community Commons is a culmination of ideas from a community working group, championed by leaders, and radiates grassroot support of military spouses, service organizations and private organizations.

