Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba Assumes Command of Space Training and Readiness Command

Photo By Ethan Johnson | U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command...... read more read more Photo By Ethan Johnson | U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) incoming commander, renders his first salute to the Guardians of STARCOM during STARCOM’s change of command ceremony at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 20, 2023. Sejba assumed command from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Shawn N. Bratton during the ceremony. (U.S. Space Force photo by Ethan Johnson) see less | View Image Page

In a historic ceremony held at Peterson Space Force Base on July 20, Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM) witnessed its first-ever change of command as U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba assumed leadership from U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton.



Officiating the ceremony, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, commended Bratton's exceptional leadership in establishing STARCOM as a vital institution within the Space Force, praising his dedication, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence.



“Gov, you and your team built STARCOM into an enduring institution that will be central to the Space Force in the decades to come,” Saltzman said. “STARCOM sets the standard for our Space Force team.”



Saltzman further lauded STARCOM for its role in immersing Guardians in the unique culture and mission of the Space Force from their first day of service. In his closing remarks, he expressed his confidence in the command’s continued evolution under Sejba's leadership.



“Today, we inaugurate a new chapter in the history of the Space Force as we entrust the responsibility of leading STARCOM to Brigadier General Tim Sejba,” Saltzman said. “With a proven track record of accomplishments and a steadfast dedication to our mission, Tim embodies the qualities and values needed to lead STARCOM to the next stage of its evolution.”



Sejba brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as the Program Executive Officer for Battle Management and Command, Control, and Communications at Los Angeles Space Force Base. His expertise in program strategies and delivering programs to meet warfighter needs makes him well-suited to advance STARCOM toward its goals.



In his inaugural address as STARCOM commander, Sejba expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him and the trust placed in him.



Referring to the command's mission of preparing Guardians to prevail in competition and conflict, Sejba emphasized the significance of STARCOM in educating and training space warfighting professionals.



“STARCOM plays an incredibly important institutional role in educating and training our Guardians and testing our weapon systems and operational concepts to assure that the Space Force can present combat-ready forces,” he said.



Sejba also underscored the command's commitment to fostering the Guardian spirit among its personnel.



“We must push forward to increase our capacity and capability to field combat-ready forces,” Sejba said. “Our Guardian talent and expertise are our most important operational advantage. We must foster the Guardian spirit in our institutional training and role-model it during our day-to-day interactions through our character, connection, commitment, and courage.”



The newly appointed commander also highlighted the importance of partnerships to enhance the U.S. Space Force's competitive advantage, stressing the significance of collaborating with other commands, allies, and industry.



“Being successful requires partnering to win,” Sejba said. “Such partnerships should expand our competitive advantage and must be deliberately cultivated.”



The change of command ceremony not only marked a significant milestone for STARCOM but also demonstrated the U.S. Space Force's commitment to strategic growth and readiness.



As the second commander of STARCOM, Sejba will play a vital role in shaping the future of the U.S. Space Force, ensuring its continued success in the ever-evolving domain of space.