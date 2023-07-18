SOCAFRICA holds Change of Command Ceremony

Stuttgart, Germany – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronald A. Foy assumed command of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa from Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, in a ceremony at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, July 21, 2023. Foy becomes the 8th commander of SOCAFRICA since the command’s inception in 2008.



“The ceremony is symbolic,” U.S. Africa Command Commander Gen. Michael Langley said regarding the significance of the change of command ceremony. “It represents the continuity of operations and dedication of our mission. It allows us the moment in time to reflect…recognizing our past accomplishments, but how we’re preparing for the challenges of our future, and the challenges that lie ahead.”



Foy comes to SOCAFRICA with a wide expertise in joint special operations. He has served senior roles in Naval Special Warfare Group, Joint Reconnaissance Task Force, and the Joint Special Operations Command. His most recent assignments include serving as the deputy commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command and as the deputy director for global operations, J-39, J-3, Joint Staff.



“To the men and women and families of SOCAF, that is what this is really about, you’re phenomenal. I’ve seen a lot over the last week, and I intend to see more,” said Foy. “Thank you very much for the hospitality, the turnover and I look forward to getting to work with you.”



Sands assumed his command position on July 1, 2021. He will now be serving as the Special Operations Command chief of staff under Special Operations Command Commander General Bryan P. Fenton.



Fenton spoke of the accomplishments achieved across the area of responsibility under Sands’ leadership. “It’s particularly a great day for SOCAFRICA. We get to stop and pause and reflect on the incredible achievements of this organization that have been done in the last couple [of] years under the stewardship of Jamie Sands, but also the legacy of SOCAFRICA has been a key part of this component for the past few years. Better yet, we get to say thank you to a great leader.”



Sands reflected on his time as the SOCAFRICA commander, and the talent demonstrated by the command during his tenure. “I’d like to thank the men and women of SOCAF for all you do to support the mission, take care of one another, and strengthen the connection across this command. It has been my honor and pleasure to serve with you.”



SOCAFRICA's primary responsibility is to exercise operational control over theater-assigned or allocated Air Force, Army, Marine, or Navy special operations forces conducting operations, exercises, and theater security cooperation in the USAFRICOM area of responsibility. SOCAFRICA conducts the full spectrum of SOF missions and closely works with component, interagency and partner nations to safeguard U.S. lives and interests in Africa.

